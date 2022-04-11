ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

Teen survives gunshot wound to the head in weekend Harrisburg shooting: police

By Jenna Wise
PennLive.com
PennLive.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A bullet grazed an 18-year-old’s skull during one of two weekend shootings in Harrisburg, authorities said. The 18-year-old man, who is not a Harrisburg resident, was at an...

Carefree
2d ago

The 25 year older needs locked up until he talks!! He is involved in violence in the city aware of possible criminals committing crimes in the city!! Start locking the victim’s up when they don’t want to help the betterment of the city!

