Dallas, TX

Man arrested after stolen, bullet-riddled SUV found in Uptown Dallas

By FOX 4 Staff
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDALLAS - Police have a man in custody after finding a stolen SUV full of bullet holes overnight in Uptown Dallas. No one was in the...

Bill Gies
3d ago

The city officials say that CRIME IS DOWN🤔 MAYBE I SHOULD SELL THEM THE GOLDEN GATE BRIDGE AND THE BROOKLYN BRIDGE

WESH

Two arrested after missing man found dead in car trunk

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Detectives with the Orange County Sheriff's Office have arrested two people after a missing man was found dead in his car trunk. Melvin Wilcox, 39, had been missing from the Elon Road area of Pine Hills before he was found late Friday night. Johnny Wesley...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WNEM

Man arrested after stolen vehicle crashed during police pursuit

CHESANING, Mich. (WNEM) - A suspect accused of stealing a vehicle was arrested after allegedly fleeing from law enforcement. The vehicle was reported stolen out of Dewitt Township on March 7, according to the Chesaning Police Department. On March 15, Chesaning and St. Charles officers pursued the suspect, a 25-year-old man from the East Lansing area, in the stolen vehicle when he fled from a traffic stop, police said.
CHESANING, MI
WFAA

20-year-old killed in shooting at bar in Dallas, police say

DALLAS — An investigation is underway after a 20-year-old man was killed in a shooting at a Dallas bar early Friday morning, police said. Police said they responded to a shooting at OT Tavern Bar and Grill on Greenville Avenue around 2 a.m. According to police, officers found the...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Dallas Police Asking Public For Help IDing Person Of Interest In Aggravated Assault Case

UPDATE – Detectives canvassed the area and were able to locate video of the “person of interest” in the aggravated assault offense that occurred March 16, 2022, at 2975 Blackburn Street. The video can be found on DPD’s website. DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police are asking members of the public for help identifying a man they consider a “person of interest” in a Mar. 16 aggravated assault case. Police said that at about 7:18 a.m., officers responded to a call about a woman bleeding in an apartment parking garage at 2975 Blackburn Street. The victim, 31, had been stabbed multiple times and was taken to an area hospital in critical condition. Detectives are not attempting to identify and speak with a person of interest they said was seen earlier with the victim. Dallas Police are asking the public to help identify this man. (credit: Dallas Police Department) Anyone with information regarding this offense is encouraged to contact Detective Timothy Johnston, #8977 at 214-470-3723 or timothy.johnston@dallascityhall.com. Please reference case number 046061-2022.
DALLAS, TX
BET

Man Charged With Fatally Shooting His Former Girlfriend Outside Of Her Job

A man has been charged with killing his ex-girlfriend over an alleged domestic dispute. According to WABC-TV, Quay-Sean Hines, 30, is accused of fatally shooting his former girlfriend, Amelia Laguerre, 33. On April 2, Nassau County Police claim Laguerre was leaving work in New Hyde Park, New York, Hines “came up behind her, shot at her ten times, strangled her nine times.”
NEW HYDE PARK, NY
WFAA

1 killed, 1 injured in overnight shooting at Dallas motel, police say

DALLAS — One person was killed and another was injured after a shooting at a Dallas motel on Saturday morning, according to the Dallas Police Department (DPD). The DPD said officers responded at approximately 2:24 a.m. Saturday to a shooting at the Ari Motel, located at 4154 Preferred Place. When officers arrived, the found a 37-year-old man and 53-year-old man with gunshot wounds.
DALLAS, TX
WBRE

Bloomsburg police arrest man in stolen car theft

BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Investigators arrested a man after police say he stole a vehicle for a Unity Mart in Columbia County. According to officials, Wesley Sutton was identified and arrested for a stolen vehicle incident that occurred in September 2021. Bloomsburg Police Department was dispatched to a report of a stolen vehicle at the […]
BLOOMSBURG, PA
CBS DFW

Keiwone Leotis Morris Arrested, Charged With 2 Counts Capital Murder In Watauga

WATAUGA, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Watauga Police Department arrested Keiwone Leotis Morris, 18, who now faces two counts of Capital Murder. Keiwone Morris (credit: Watauga Police) His charges stem from the March 12 killings of two teens, Johnny Rojas and Klodian Ramaj, found shot to death inside a car in the 5400 block Caribou Ridge Dr. Police said Morris corresponded to the victims shortly before their deaths. Rojas and Ramaj were seniors at Fossil Ridge High School in Keller ISD. A week ago Ramaj were making plans with his friend Aziza Zamora for their Spring Break trip to Houston. “He just told me he was going...
WATAUGA, TX
CBS DFW

Weatherford woman arrested, accused of shooting her neighbor

WEATHERFORD, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A Weatherford woman was arrested after allegedly shooting her neighbor Saturday night, police said. The incident was reported just before 11 p.m. April 2 in the 100 block of Hyde Away Lane, Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier said. Officials said the victim — whose identity has not been released — reported he and his neighbor, 57-year-old Angela Ruth Harvey-Peters, were talking when he told her he was going home and she pointed a revolver at him and told him he wasn’t leaving. Angela Ruth Harvey-Peters (Source: Parker County Sheriff’s Office) The victim then reported he pushed the gun away from...
WEATHERFORD, TX

