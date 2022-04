Becker's determined which U.S. hospitals have the highest share of their patients covered under Medicare Advantage plans. The 2019 data released April 5 is from the coverage, cost and value team at the National Academy for State Health Policy in collaboration with Houston-based Rice University's Baker Institute for Public Policy. The dataset covers over 4,600 hospitals nationwide, though Medicare Advantage data was not available or was incomplete for about 700 hospitals.

HEALTH SERVICES ・ 2 DAYS AGO