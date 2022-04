As midnight approaches on Monday, countless Americans will be ready to finally hit the send button on their computers to get their federal and state tax forms on their way to Uncle Sam. They’ll do that after having spent days pulling together receipts and forms, having shelled out money for computer software to help them […] The post What if the government filled out your tax form for you? appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.

INCOME TAX ・ 32 MINUTES AGO