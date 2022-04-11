Polk Jail report – Monday, April 11, 2022

Related
Youngest Person To Ever Be Executed by Electric Chair Was Found Innocent After 70 Years
The Mugshot of George Junius Stinney, Jr. from 1944Public Domain/Wikimedia Commons. Many people aren’t aware of George Junis Stinney Jr. as his tragic case had been overshadowed by World War II. In 1944 George was convicted of the murder of two young girls, Betty June Binnicker, age 11, and Mary Emma Thames, age 7, in his hometown of Alcolu, South Carolina.
Man Jailed for Murdering Toddler Killed by Inmates
Semajs Short, 24, who pleaded guilty to killing a 2-year-old girl when he was 17 years old, was pronounced dead after he was attacked by a group of inmates.
Judge shoots down plea from girl abducted at birth to have sentence of kidnapper, who she still calls ‘mother,’ reduced
It looks like Gloria Williams won’t be getting out of jail anytime soon. Just days after it came to light that the young woman who Williams abducted nearly 24 years ago had written an impassioned letter to a Florida court asking that Williams’ sentence be cut in half, a Duval County Circuit Court judge reportedly shot down the plea Wednesday.
Two brothers were sentenced to life in prison for a crime they didn’t commit. Nearly 25 years later, they were exonerated, released and reunited
Brothers George and Melvin DeJesus are out of prison after serving nearly 25 years for a crime they didn’t commit. “Walking out, just with the feeling of vindication, it was great,” George DeJesus told reporters in Michigan on Tuesday, shortly after he was released, according to CNN Detroit affiliate WDIV. “This is the best day of my life.”
Seven chilling clues in Ariana Taylor’s disappearance after doll mistaken for missing mom’s body and crashed car found
THESE are the seven chilling clues in Ariana Taylor's disappearance after a doll was mistaken for the missing mom's body and a crashed car was discovered. Ariana Taylor, a 23-year-old mom, was last heard from on the night of April 2, 2022, and reported missing the next day - after the SUV believed to be in her possession was recovered following a crash.
Violent criminal gang put GPS trackers on three prison guards' vehicles in bid to discover their home address and blackmail them into moving high-ranking member to a softer jail
Three prison officers' cars were fitted with GPS trackers as a group left behind an intimidating note calling for the transfer of a prisoner jailed after he was caught on CCTV wielding a gun in an armed robbery, a source claims. Staff were worried they would be followed home and...
Rapist avoids prison sentence after his two victims plead for leniency
A man who pleaded guilty to raping two women may never spend a day in prison, thanks to a plea deal supported by the victims themselves.Derek James Nygaard, 20, a former student and football player at Montana Technological University, could have faced up to life in prison for the two sexual assaults. Instead, he will receive a deferred sentence and six years of probation, a judge ruled on Thursday.“You don’t have any criminal record of any kind, but what influences the court the most in relation to that is that the victims have indicated that they feel that you should...
Nurse sentenced to prison after she ignored dying patient’s pleas for help
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A metro Atlanta nurse has been sentenced to prison after she was caught on camera ignoring a dying man’s calls for help. Loyce Agyeman was indicted on charges of elder neglect that resulted in the death of a patient at a DeKalb County nursing home in 2014. Loyce Pickquet Agyeman, of Snellville, pled guilty to charges of involuntary manslaughter, neglect to an elder person and concealing the death of another on Tuesday.
Boyfriend gets life in prison for killing Fort Valley State student
Anitra Gunn was a graduate of Fulton’s Westlake High School. DeMarcus Little told the courtroom he was no monster. But it took a jury only two hours to find him guilty of murder Tuesday in the death of his girlfriend, Anitra Gunn. “I’m not the person that you’re making...
Can you identify this person? Deputies say he robbed a pizza restaurant, armed
ATLANTA — An armed man robbed a Marco's Pizza in Douglasville on March 17, according to a release from the Douglas County Sheriff's Office (DCSO). They are looking to the public for help in identifying the person responsible. Last Thursday, deputies said a man came into the pizza chain...
Man charged with distributing meth in Morgan County
A man has been accused of distributing methamphetamine after drug enforcement agents searched a home in Morgan County.
YNW Melly's Cameraman Ordered To Appear In Court For Rapper's Case: Report
YNW Melly's murder case was supposed to be underway this month but after some brief changes, the jury selection process is expected to begin on April 4th. Melly is currently charged with first-degree murder for the deaths of two close friends, YNW Juvy and YNW Sakchaser, who police and prosecutors say was fatally shot by the rapper and his associate YNW Bortlen.
3 arrested in Colbert County drug bust
Three people were arrested following a search warrant in Colbert County, according to law enforcement officials.
Innocent teenager wrongly accused of shooting was arrested and offered free meal to confess the crime, he was 20 miles away from the crime scene, possible civil lawsuit
The family of the Black teenager, who was wrongly accused of shooting and later arrested for the incident spending two days in juvenile detention, is planning to file a civil lawsuit against the police department after it was discovered that the officers who arrested the teenager offered him a free meal to confess the crime he didn’t commit.
After Latest Inmate Death, Missouri Prison System Called 'Out of Control'
The Missouri Department of Corrections confirmed that an inmate died Sunday morning at the violence-plagued prison in Bonne Terre, Missouri. MODOC spokeswoman Karen Pojmann did not release the cause of death, but Missouri Prison Reform Executive Director Lori Curry told the RFT it came as the result of a violent attack.
Lock-in-a-sock weapon used in 'brutal' prison assault in South Carolina, DOJ says
ESTILL, S.C. — An inmate in South Carolina has been sentenced to 120 months in federal prison after he used a lock-in-a-sock weapon during a brutal assault, according to the United States Department of Justice. George Junior Hall, 50, an inmate in the Federal Bureau of Prisons, was sentenced...
Decatur man charged with intent to sell fentanyl
Decatur Police arrested a man in possession of fentanyl on Friday.
Entire Canadian flight crew jailed after reporting stash of cocaine on plane they thought was a bomb
The entire crew of a Canadian charter airline has been detained and imprisoned in the Dominican Republic after they reported a huge stash of cocaine in the plane to police earlier this month. The five crew members of Pivot Airlines discovered and reported contraband found on the aircraft while grounded at the Punta Cana International airport in the Dominican Republic on 5 April.The Dominican Republic’s National Drug Control Directorate (DNCD) said that eight packages – each containing 25 smaller packages of cocaine – totalling 200 kg were located in the aircraft’s control compartments after an in-depth search. The...
Beloved Atlanta businessman, father killed during robbery attempt
ATLANTA — ATLANTA — Police have released new information related to a deadly shooting outside an apartment building in Midtown Atlanta. Police have identified 35-year-old Desmond Key of Southwest Atlanta as the victim. Friday afternoon, Atlanta Police released surveillance footage of the alleged suspects’ vehicle fleeing the intersection...
Young Dolph Murder Suspect Attacked In Jail: Report
Justin Johnson, one of the men accused of shooting and killing Memphis rapper Young Dolph last year, was reportedly attacked in jail last week. According to the suspect's lawyer, he was on the phone in the jail's visitation area when a fellow inmate snuck up on him and punched him.
