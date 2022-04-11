ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

White House adviser: Extending TSA mask mandate ‘absolutely’ still on the table

By Alex Gangitano
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
A top White House COVID-19 adviser on Monday said that extending the federal mask mandate for all transportation networks, which is set to expire next week, is “absolutely” under consideration.

“This is a CDC decision and I think it is absolutely on the table,” White House COVID-19 response coordinator Ashish Jha said on NBC’s “Today.”

Jha said that Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky will make the decision on extending the mask mandate for transportation networks based on a scientific framework that the agency is developing. He also said that framework will be available in the “next few days.”

The Transportation Security Administration’s mask mandate for travel on airplanes, in airports, on buses and on rail systems initially went into effect with an expiration date of May 2021 and has been extended several times. In March, it was extended by one month, through April 18.

Jha’s remarks come as several states have seen a rise in COVID-19 cases as a highly transmissible subvariant of omicron, BA.2, has spread. A string of high-profile cases in Washington last week included Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), Attorney General Merrick Garland and several lawmakers.

Jha said on Monday that he’s “not overly concerned right now” about another surge due to the BA.2 variant. He stressed that there are still very low inflection numbers and low hospitalization numbers.

“I don’t think this is a moment where we have to be excessively concerned,” Jha said.

Comments / 80

Heather Martin
2d ago

So there's a public health emergency when it comes to mandates such as this, the jobs requiring the vaccine or be fired, the kindergarteners having to wear masks and social distance, but when it comes to the ending of title 42 and Democrats having a party with kissing, hugging, no social distancing even though covid postive and exposed people were there, no masks on even inside (even though they tried to say otherwise) and that's because theres not a public health emergency?. Double standard much?!

Reply(9)
65
Leave Me Alone!
2d ago

Just more tyranny from the Democrats. It should be obvious to anyone by now that 1) Masks are 100% useless to stop the spread of this virus and 2) The “vaccine” is poison and completely useless in stopping the virus. Yet the Democrats keep pushing both. Conservative estimates put the death toll of the “vaccine” at 187,000 Americans. All died senselessly due to this fake narrative from the Democrats and their so-called mandates. More to come I am sure.

Reply(8)
31
TL Bursott
2d ago

Wonder How MANY $75,000.00 FINES that the DEMOCRATS ARE HAVING TO PAY for IGNORING THEIR OWN ""NO MASKS ALLOWED ANYWHERE IN AMERICA"" LAW and THEIR "HIPAA" LAW?!?

Reply
24
