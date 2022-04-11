ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Denver weather: Warm, windy conditions to stick around for another day

By Chhun Sun chhun.sun@gazette.com
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PhMZB_0f5eulu300

Warm, windy conditions are expected to stay in the Denver area at least for another day, forecasters say.

Monday's forecast in Denver calls for partly sunny skies and a high near 65 degrees with wind gusts up to 24 mph, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

A storm is expected to move into the area later Monday evening, the weather service predicts.

"Windy conditions are expected today over the plains & mountains ahead of a storm system," the weather service said in a tweet Monday morning. "Snow moves into the mountains tonight. A period of heavy snow will create difficult travel in the mountains Tuesday morning."

There's a 40% chance of showers to hit Denver starting around noon Tuesday, the weather service says. The city could see a high near 59 degrees with wind gusting up to 33 mph.

Here's the upcoming forecast from the National Weather Service.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 65. Breezy, with a west-southwest wind 5-15 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Tuesday: A 40% chance of showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 59. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 16-21 mph becoming west-northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Wednesday: A 30% chance of snow showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 44. Breezy, with a northwest-wind 7-17 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 56.

Comments / 0

Related
WDTN

Rain becoming snow overnight, cold start to weekend

Light rain showers this evening turning to some snow later tonight. A brief period of clear skies around midnight before clouds roll back in. Temperatures getting into the mid 30s for lows. Friday, a bit cooler with highs in the upper 40s, with light rain showers expected through the day. Saturday starts off with some snow that could amount to a dusting in the morning, but as temperatures warm up, snow will become rain. Sunday is drier and warmer with a high of 60. Next week, temperatures get into the 70s.
ENVIRONMENT
WOWK 13 News

Unsettled weather expected this week in Tri-State

We’re looking at unsettled this week in the Tri-State. The umbrella will be your friend! A series of storm systems will work their way through the region this week – the most potent of these will be on Wednesday. On Wednesday, we could see a few strong storms late in the afternoon and that’s something […]
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denver, CO
County
Denver, CO
City
Boulder, CO
KXLY

The storm is here; High Wind Warning all day Monday – Mark

It’s going to be a windy Monday. A strong storm has arrived, bringing high, gusty winds, rain and heavy mountain snow. Expect these conditions throughout the day. A High Wind Warning is in effect for most of the region and will be in place through late tonight. Rain will...
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

Snow, wind to sweep across northern tier of the U.S.

Residents across the north-central U.S. are in for another stormy week, as a dose of winter weather and strong winds are expected to spread across the northern Rockies to the Upper Midwest. The storm is first expected to impact the West Coast, bringing rain and mountain snow to portions of...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Denver Weather#Nwsboulder
WHIO Dayton

Mild, dry tonight; Strong to severe storms possible Wednesday night

TODAY: Mostly cloudy to cloudy skies tonight. Winds increase, too. Temperatures will be falling only to a low near 60 degrees by morning. WEDNESDAY: Cloudy and warm with scattered showers and thunderstorms arriving by mid-morning through early afternoon. Winds will also increase. Some gusts up to 35 mph possible. Highs in the lower 70s .
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

20-foot snowdrifts possible as blizzard bears down on northern US

Winter ended weeks ago, but blizzard warnings were in effect early this week for parts of three states across the northern Plains as AccuWeather forecasters warned that a "storm of the century" could unfold across the region. Elsewhere, winter storm warnings and watches dotted the weather map across the northern tier of the United States as a storm system, which came ashore in the Pacific Northwest, was tracking eastward.
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
CBS Denver

Denver Weather: Windy And Cold Monday With Scattered Snow Showers

DENVER (CBS4) – A strong cold front moved across metro Denver early Monday morning with gusty winds behind it from the north. After a high of 66 degrees on Sunday in the Mile High City we will spend most of the day today in the 30s. We are expecting scattered snow showers off and on through the day, especially between the mid-morning and early afternoon hours. Accumulations will be light and mostly confined to grassy areas. Locations north of Interstate 70 won’t see much snow. The heaviest totals in the Denver area will be in the foothills of Jefferson County and on the Palmer Divide in Douglas County and Elbert County. Those areas are under a Winter Weather Advisory. Conditions will be worse over the eastern plains and in south-central Colorado today where we could see the wind and snow create tough driving, especially during the afternoon and evening hours. White-out conditions will be possible in some areas. It will stay windy at times and cold on Tuesday and we will have the continued chance for some light snow showers. Warmer weather arrives on Wednesday and that trend will take up into the upcoming weekend.
DENVER, CO
KOCO

Warm and Windy Wednesday

KOCO Meteorologist Michael Armstrong says to expect lows in the mid 40s tonight but a quick warm up into the 70s and low 80s tomorrow afternoon. Gusty south winds and low humidity will also increase the fire danger on Wednesday. A storm system will bring a chance of rain, thunderstorms, and snow to parts of the state on Thursday.
ENVIRONMENT
Steven Bonifazi

Denver Weather: Another chance of light snow and blustery winds Tuesday

(DENVER, Colo.) Tuesday in the Mile High City will be cloudy, cold and windy, with light snow expected in the afternoon. The National Weather Service in Boulder predicts a 30 percent chance of isolated snow showers in Denver after 3 p.m. The high temperature is poised to reach near 46. Expect breezy northern winds at 9 to 14 mph to increase to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon.
DENVER, CO
KSNT

Mild temperatures expected overnight with breezy conditions

A few clouds will be building into the area tonight with breezy conditions in place. Strong southerly winds will continue to fuel fire concerns out west through the early evening. Overnight lows will stay mild overnight – only dropping down into the lower 50s. Overall a great night to get outside!
ENVIRONMENT
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

SoMd Weather for Thursday, April 14, 2022

Thursday A chance of showers and thunderstorms between 2 pm and 4 pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 4 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Southwest wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than […] The post SoMd Weather for Thursday, April 14, 2022 appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
ENVIRONMENT
KSBY News

Lackluster weather sticks around until rain begins Sunday

We are continuing to see a bit of fog this morning. Western beaches especially have low visibility, causing potentially tricky road conditions. The same marine influence and dense fog will be moving in tomorrow morning. Dense fog is expected once again along the coasts and coastal valleys Friday and Saturday morning.
ENVIRONMENT
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy