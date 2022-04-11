Denver weather: Warm, windy conditions to stick around for another day
Warm, windy conditions are expected to stay in the Denver area at least for another day, forecasters say.
Monday's forecast in Denver calls for partly sunny skies and a high near 65 degrees with wind gusts up to 24 mph, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.
A storm is expected to move into the area later Monday evening, the weather service predicts.
"Windy conditions are expected today over the plains & mountains ahead of a storm system," the weather service said in a tweet Monday morning. "Snow moves into the mountains tonight. A period of heavy snow will create difficult travel in the mountains Tuesday morning."
There's a 40% chance of showers to hit Denver starting around noon Tuesday, the weather service says. The city could see a high near 59 degrees with wind gusting up to 33 mph.
Here's the upcoming forecast from the National Weather Service.
Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 65. Breezy, with a west-southwest wind 5-15 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Tuesday: A 40% chance of showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 59. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 16-21 mph becoming west-northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.
Wednesday: A 30% chance of snow showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 44. Breezy, with a northwest-wind 7-17 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 56.
