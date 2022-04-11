Police warn drivers to watch for moose after crash in New Hampshire

SALEM, N.H. (CBS) — A 20-year-old Massachusetts man is facing multiple charges, including endangering the welfare of a child, after New Hampshire State Police said he led police on a chase early Saturday morning. It started on I-93 North in Londonderry around 2:30 a.m.. According to State Police, an SUV was driving erratically and crossed over a grassy median to take Exit 5. The car stopped briefly for police but then took off down I-93 South. While officers pursued the car, they said it continued to swerve all over the road and throw things out the window. Officers used stop sticks to deflate three of the car’s tires and the car stopped on a dead-end road just off Exit 2. State Police said Travis Tillman, of Lowell, was driving. Hailey Dorr, 21, of Manchester, N.H., and an eight-month-old baby were also in the car. Tillman was arrested and charged with endangering the welfare of a child, disobeying an officer, felony reckless conduct, reckless operation, two counts of felony criminal restraint, and operating with a suspended license. He was released on cash bail. Dorr was arrested on an unrelated warrant and released a short time later.

LONDONDERRY, NH ・ 25 DAYS AGO