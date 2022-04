After finishing 31st in the NFL in sacks last season, the Kansas City Chiefs (still) have some work to do along their defensive line. Thus far in the offseason, the only major moves the team has made have been re-signing nose tackle Derrick Nnadi and restructuring the contract of Frank Clark. Defensive tackle Taylor Stallworth was signed as a potential replacement for offseason departure Jarran Reed. The interior of the Chiefs' defensive line is sound but outside of that, the team has done very little to improve a defensive end group that was already lackluster in 2021.

