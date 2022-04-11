ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster County, PA

Local zoos and wildlife rescues prepare for bird flu

By David Tristan
abc27 News
abc27 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ltr9R_0f5errzO00

(WHTM)– A deadly strain of avian influenza is sweeping the country. The illness can spread rapidly in commercial poultry operations. The Center for Disease Control posts the latest figures on the spread of the virus on its website. On April 5, there have been 118 outbreaks in 24 states, affecting almost 23 million birds.

Pennsylvania wildlife experts warn against feeding owls

Wild birds can harbor the virus, and spread it to domestic flocks either by direct contact or through their droppings. The CDC data shows 593 wild birds with the flu detected in 31 states.

Stay up to date with the latest news, politics, weather, and sports with the abc27 newsletters. Click here to sign up !

One of those states was Pennsylvania. In Chester County, a bald eagle was found dead from avian flu. That is why zoos and animal rescues across Pennsylvania are planning for worst-case scenarios. At Raven Ridge Wildlife Center in Lancaster County, they’ve established preventative measures, starting right when the bird arrives.

“We can test them right on-site,” said Tracie Young, Raven Ridge’s wildlife rehabber. “Take a couple of minutes to see if they are, in fact, positive for the virus.”

Raven Ridge Wildlife Center looks back on a “very busy year”

If a bird passes that test, it will, for the most part, be kept outside.

Says Tracie, “There’s caution tape around all the birdcages and mews, that when you go in there, you have booties, you have gloves, you have your PPEs, you go in, take care of the bird, you come back out, and then throw that PPE out.”

Tracie is worried for the birds they already have at the facility, especially their ambassador animals like Pharaoh the Great horned owl and Baron von Vulture. She’s also concerned about what would happen if an infected bird made slipped in under the radar. It’s that time of year when baby animals start showing up on the doorstep-especially baby birds.

Bald eagle dangling from tree rescued in Lancaster County

“If we were to get in a bird that tested positive,” says Tracie, “They would shut us down for six weeks, on quarantine. Nobody in, nobody out. And with the baby season, we can’t afford that. So we’re taking precautions ahead of time.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.

Comments / 0

Related
abc27 News

Pennsylvania grandmother used ‘white witchery’ to threaten officer, police report

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A grandmother is accused of threatening a Hollidaysburg police officer with what she calls “White witchery” if he didn’t drop her grandson’s felony drug charge, Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) report. Celestia Barker III, 74, of Williamsburg, is accused of calling Hollidaysburg Police while she was at UPMC Altoona on March […]
HOLLIDAYSBURG, PA
abc27 News

Famous actresses from Pennsylvania

(STACKER) — Anyone who wants to admire and envy the world’s biggest stars needs only to look on Instagram. From A-list movie stars and major musicians to pro ball players and comedians who landed their own sitcoms, there’s no shortage of evidence of just how good the good life is. They post pictures of themselves […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Lancaster County, PA
Pets & Animals
County
Lancaster County, PA
Lancaster County, PA
Health
Local
Pennsylvania Health
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
Local
Pennsylvania Pets & Animals
Lancaster County, PA
Lifestyle
WOLF

Warning from Pennsylvania officials about black bears

(WOLF) - Officials with the Pennsylvania Game Commission are asking all Pennsylvanians to reduce bear-human interactions, as black bears are now starting to come out of hibernation. They say the bears may be bad-tempered or irritable as a result of hunger. They suggest residents bring in such things as pet...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
allthatsinteresting.com

Cats And Foxes In Australia Are Killing 2.6 Billion Animals Every Year — Driving Many Species To Extinction

Domestic and feral cats along with invasive foxes have contributed to the extinction of at least 25 mammals native to Australia. When foxes were introduced into the Australian wilderness in 1845, they were released for leisurely sport hunting. Cats, meanwhile, have given millions of Aussies unconditional companionship. According to new research, however, the two predators kill 2.6 billion animals per year — driving many species to extinction.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wild Birds#Dead Birds#Bird Flu#Zoos#Whtm#Cdc
KISS 106

Strange Mystery Animal Spotted by Ohio River in Kentucky

Photos have surfaced of an unusual-looking animal that was spotted recently near the Ohio River in Owensboro, Kentucky. The poor thing looks like it is having a rough go at life. In fact, it is having such a rough time, that we are not even 100% sure what kind of animal it is. Although, we do have an educated guess...
OWENSBORO, KY
24/7 Wall St.

The Dogs With the Shortest Lifespan

Dogs are often described in one phrase — man’s best friend. Canines have been humans’ loyal companions for centuries. Today, about 85 million American households own a pet, and more than 63 million of them have a dog. The average lifespan of a dog is between 10 and 13 years. Sadly, some breeds don’t normally […]
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
WTRF- 7News

Deer are jumping to their death from an overpass in Pennsylvania

Over two dozen deer have jumped and died over an overpass according to KDKA. The overpass in question is in Elk County near Allegheny National Forest. Residents have told news outlets that have reached out to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation to install nets or a barrier to stop the deaths from occurring. Residents in […]
ELK COUNTY, PA
WECT

Bird flu is spreading in North Carolina

Leland Planning Board gives green light for development on west bank of Cape Fear River. The Leland Planning Board approved a text amendment for a development proposal, at a meeting Tuesday evening, for a project on a piece of land across from downtown Wilmington, with a recommended height restriction. Homeowner...
WILMINGTON, NC
People

Endangered Amur Tiger Gives Birth to Triplets at North Dakota Zoo

The Roosevelt Park Zoo in North Dakota just welcomed three new members to its growing family. A spokesperson for the zoo told KFYR-TV that the facility's Amur tiger Zoya gave birth to triplets over the weekend. The zoo added that the first cub was born before 6:30 a.m. on Saturday; Zoya gave birth to the last cub after 10:30 a.m. the same day.
MINOT, ND
NECN

Looking for a Dog? 23 of Them Are Up for Adoption

Nearly two dozen dogs are up for adoption after they were surrendered by their owners in Worcester County, Massachusetts. The MSPCA says 23 Yorkie-Chihuahua-mix dogs are looking for a home. The dogs were given to the organization on March 7 after the initial owner lost his home. The organization said...
WORCESTER COUNTY, MA
abc27 News

abc27 News

13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

abc27.com is your local source for breaking news, the latest headlines, severe weather, sports, and traffic in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon. WHTM-TV is your ABC television affiliate in all of south-central Pennsylvania.

 https://abc27.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy