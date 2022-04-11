ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Saratoga Hospital named a ‘World’s Best Hospital’

By Harrison Gereau
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2025BH_0f5ernhi00

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – For the second year in a row, Saratoga Hospital has been named one of “The World’s Best Hospitals” by Newsweek- a title only given to 11 hospitals in New York State. Saratoga Hospital, a member of the Albany Med Health System, was the only Capital Region facility counted among the World’s best. With just 171 beds, the hospital is also the smallest facility in the State to earn the designation.

Albany Med reaccredited by The Joint Commission

“The World’s Best distinction is yet another reason to choose Saratoga Hospital—whether you’re a patient or a healthcare provider,” Saratoga Hospital President and CEO Angelo Calbone said. “Our team has earned a reputation far and wide for their commitment to high-quality care and each other. It’s because of them, and the resources we share through the Albany Med Health System, that our community has access to world-class care close to home.”

The rankings are compiled by Newsweek and Statista, a research and analysis service. Their 2022 World’s Best list recognizes 2,200 hospitals in 27 countries based on three data sources: recommendations from medical experts, results from patient surveys, and medical performance indicators.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 6

Bryan Allen
2d ago

this is a joke Saratoga hospital let my friend sat there for hours in a hallway with out being seen

Reply
5
Related
beckershospitalreview.com

Best hospitals for patient experience in the Eastern US — 21 make the list

Becker's has compiled a list of the best hospitals for patient experience in the Eastern U.S. using the Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems scores from CMS. The HCAHPS summary star rating is the average of the star ratings of the 10 topic-specific HCAHPS measures. The rating combines...
HEALTH SERVICES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Saratoga Springs, NY
County
Saratoga County, NY
City
Albany, NY
Albany, NY
Health
Saratoga County, NY
Sports
Saratoga County, NY
Health
Albany, NY
Sports
beckershospitalreview.com

Hospital rebrands: 5 recent name changes

Here are five hospitals and health systems that have announced name changes or other rebranding efforts since Feb. 28. Bethany, Okla.-based Children’s Center Rehabilitation Hospital was renamed Bethany Children’s Health Center. Burlington, Mass.-based Wellforce changed its name to Tufts Medicine. Toledo, Ohio-based Mercy Health-Children's Hospital was renamed Nationwide...
BETHANY, OK
beckershospitalreview.com

New Mexico hospital names first permanent CEO in 2 years

Robert Whitaker was named CEO of Gallup, N.M.-based McKinley Christian Health Care Services. Mr. Whitaker will oversee the private, nonprofit health system, which includes Rehoboth McKinley Christian Hospital, effective April 15, according to a March 23 news release. He will be the hospital's first permanent CEO since September 2020. Don...
GALLUP, NM
Daily Mail

Disgraced ex-NY Governor Andrew Cuomo is accused by state audit of deliberately excluding 4,000 COVID deaths in nursing homes from totals for 10 MONTHS to make his response look better

Disgraced former Governor of New York Andrew Cuomo's Department of Health deliberately undercounted the number of COVID-19 nursing home deaths by more than 4,000, - and at times by more than 50 percent state Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli said in an audit released on Tuesday night. Death counts which were...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Med#Saratoga Hospital#Newsweek#World#State#The Joint Commission#Statista
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Sports
Hudson Valley Post

New York State Thruway Could be Going Toll Free, Here’s the Plan

If you drive daily or only once and a while on the New York State Thruway this plan will definitely help your budget. If you are like the thousands of Hudson Valley residents that have a long commute to work every day and travel on the New York State Thruway, you already know that it can get expensive. Depending on how far you go each day depends on the toll you have to pay every time, even if you pay only $1 a day and do it five days a week all year long, it adds up! And if you add in the rise in gas prices it almost isn't fair.
ALBANY, NY
96.1 The Breeze

These 13 Women Are The Richest In New York State [Photos]

March is Women's History Month and International Women's Day just passed on March 8,. International Women’s Day (March 8) is a global day celebrating the historical, cultural, and political achievements of women. The day also observed in support of taking action against gender inequality around the world. We all know the world couldn’t run without women (we mean, just listen to Beyoncé).
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Voice

Body Of Missing Westport Man Found In Adirondacks In Upstate NY

The body of a Connecticut man who went missing while hiking in the high peaks of the Adirondack Mountains in upstate New York has been found. Fairfield County resident Thomas A. Howard, age 61, of Westport, went missing on Wednesday, March 16, while hiking on Mount Colden in the town of North Elba, in Essex County, New York, just south of Plattsburgh near the Canadian and Vermont borders.
WESTPORT, CT
WIBX 950

Top 5 Worst Places to Live In New York State

New York State is one of those states that has a reputation that isn't warranted from other parts of the country. It's so misinterpreted. When people think of New York, what do they imagine? They picture New York City first and foremost. That's natural, it's the same name as the state and is the biggest city in the country, but I have officially lost count how many people assume that when I say I am from New York State, that I live in a big city.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

22K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy