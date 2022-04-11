Saratoga Hospital named a ‘World’s Best Hospital’

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – For the second year in a row, Saratoga Hospital has been named one of “The World’s Best Hospitals” by Newsweek- a title only given to 11 hospitals in New York State. Saratoga Hospital, a member of the Albany Med Health System, was the only Capital Region facility counted among the World’s best. With just 171 beds, the hospital is also the smallest facility in the State to earn the designation.

“The World’s Best distinction is yet another reason to choose Saratoga Hospital—whether you’re a patient or a healthcare provider,” Saratoga Hospital President and CEO Angelo Calbone said. “Our team has earned a reputation far and wide for their commitment to high-quality care and each other. It’s because of them, and the resources we share through the Albany Med Health System, that our community has access to world-class care close to home.”

The rankings are compiled by Newsweek and Statista, a research and analysis service. Their 2022 World’s Best list recognizes 2,200 hospitals in 27 countries based on three data sources: recommendations from medical experts, results from patient surveys, and medical performance indicators.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.