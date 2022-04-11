ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Gunmen attack kills at least 50 in Nigeria's Plateau state

By Reuters
 3 days ago

MAIDUGURI, Nigeria, April 11 (Reuters) - At least 50 people were killed and dozens abducted by gunmen in Nigeria's Plateau state, residents and a community leader said on Monday, the latest in a spate of attacks by armed gangs in northern parts of Africa's most populous nation.

Such attacks are not common in Plateau, in central Nigeria. But the state shares a border with Kaduna state, where suspected bandits - a loose term for gangs of outlaws carrying out robberies and kidnappings - blew up train tracks, killed eight people and kidnapped dozens last month.

Fifteen soldiers were last week killed by gunmen who attacked a Kaduna army base.

"This is again very sad and we strongly condemn it. The security (forces) should ensure the immediate rescue of all abducted persons," said Jonathan Ishaku, spokesman for Plateau Elders Forum.

He said at least 50 were dead and 70 people, including women and children, were kidnapped from nine villages late on Sunday afternoon.

A spokesman for Plateau Governor Simon Lalong said "many people were killed with houses and properties destroyed". He did not give a death toll.

Telephone service is patchy in most of Nigeria's rural areas, making it difficult for villagers to seek immediate help from security forces, who are stretched fighting an Islamist insurgency in the northeast.

Isahya Solomon from Kukawa, one of the village that was attacked, said when he heard shooting he fled with his family in a car and returned at night after the gunmen had left.

His house and several others had been torched while shops were looted and villagers were retrieving bodies of relatives, he told Reuters by phone on Monday from Jos, Plateau state's capital city.

"In our community ... 38 persons were killed. Many of our houses were burnt to ashes, many shops were looted," said Solomon.

Reporting by Maiduguri newsroom, writing by MacDonald Dzirutwe, editing by Alex Richardson

#Shooting#Gunmen#Plateau State#Africa#Maiduguri#Kaduna#Plateau Elders Forum#Islamist
Reuters

Stranded seafarers escape Ukraine, others trapped - ILO, sources

GENEVA (Reuters) - A portion of the estimated 1,000 seafarers trapped in Ukraine have escaped, the International Labour Organization and industry officials told Reuters, voicing concern for those remaining trapped onboard ships or unaccounted for. Several foreign cargo ships have been struck by crossfire in Ukraine since the Russian invasion...
WORLD
Reuters

Russian finance minister to attend G20 meeting virtually, Indonesia says

JAKARTA, April 14 (Reuters) - G20 host Indonesia said on Thursday Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov had confirmed he plans to attend virtually next week's meeting of finance ministers and central bank governors from the Group of 20 major economies. Indonesian finance ministry official Wempi Saputra also told a briefing...
POLITICS
Reuters

StanChart cuts seven minnow businesses in Africa and Middle East

LONDON, April 14 (Reuters) - Standard Chartered (STAN.L) is leaving seven countries in Africa and the Middle East where it is sub-scale as it seeks to improve profits by narrowing its focus to faster-growing markets in the region, it said on Thursday. The bank will fully exit Angola, Cameroon, Gambia,...
BUSINESS
