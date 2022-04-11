ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edinburg, TX

Early morning bar shooting leaves one person dead, other in critical condition in Edinburg

By Jesse Mendez
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) responded to a shooting at...

www.myhighplains.com

Comments / 0

Related
WREG

Shooting in Helena-West Helena leaves man in critical condition

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was in critical condition Wednesday after a shooting in Helena-West Helena, Arkansas. Helena-West Helena Police said officers responded to the 500 block of St. Jean at 9:24 a.m. They found Glenn “Trey” Poole, 23, lying in the street with what appeared to be gunshot wounds to his chest. Poole, who […]
MEMPHIS, TN
KRON4 News

1 dead in early morning SF shooting

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) – A shooting in San Francisco’s Tenderloin neighborhood left one person dead early Wednesday morning, according to police. The shooting was reported at 3:19 a.m. in the first block of Leavenworth Street. San Francisco police said an arrest has been made in the case, but they did not immediately release any details […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
WITN

One charged, one in critical condition in Rocky Mount shooting

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - One person is in critical condition and another is facing charges following a shooting in Rocky Mount. Rocky Mount police arrested and charged Tarvorius Hudson with attempted murder and possession of a firearm. Hudson is accused in a shooting that happened on Ravenwood Drive Thursday.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Edinburg, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Hidalgo County, TX
Crime & Safety
Edinburg, TX
Crime & Safety
County
Hidalgo County, TX
AZFamily

18-year-old woman dead after early morning shooting in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – A woman is dead after an early morning shooting in Phoenix. The Phoenix Police Department said the call came in at about 2 a.m., sending officers to the area of 19th Avenue and Roeser Road, which is between Southern Avenue and Broadway Road. When police arrived, they learned several cars had left the scene. Video showed a police department command vehicle and several evidence markers on the ground.
PHOENIX, AZ
actionnews5.com

Triple Shooting: One in critical, others injured in shooting on Park

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police are on the scene of a shooting on Park Avenue. Officers say three people were found shot and taken to the hospital. Two are listed as non-critical and one is listed as critical. No suspect information has been given at this time. Anyone with...
MEMPHIS, TN
WALA-TV FOX10

One person shot at a concert early Sunday morning in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police were called to a report of shots fired at The Grounds around 1 a.m. Sunday during a concert. According to police officials when officers arrived that a female victim was struck in the upper back after a firearm was discharged during the concert. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non life threatening injuries.
MOBILE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Sheriff Eddie Guerra
KWTX

Houston birthday shooting leaves one teen dead

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - A birthday party for a 16-year-old girl left one teen boy dead after a shooting in Houston. Harris County deputies responded around midnight March 20 to a productions studio at the 2955 block of South Sam Houston Parkway. Upon arrival, officers learned an altercation took place...
HOUSTON, TX
KMPH.com

Bar fight leaves one man dead in Winton

A man was taken into custody after he shot and killed a man during an argument at a Winton bar on Saturday, according to officials. Just after 1 a.m., the Merced County Sheriff’s Office responded to the “El Noa Noa Bar” and found 38-year-old Armando Oseguera Jr. laying on the ground with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
WINTON, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WLFI.com

One in critical condition after shooting at Pheasant Run

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A shooting in south side of Lafayette has left a man in critical condition, and is now being treated in Indianapolis. Police were called to Eagle Way Drive at the Pheasant Run Apartment complex for a report of shots fired just after 8 p.m. Witnesses...
LAFAYETTE, IN
CBS LA

Car-to-car shooting in Compton

Officials with the Compton Sheriff's Department said a car-to-car shooting occurred in the area of Tamarind Avenue and Greenleaf Boulevard on Thursday afternoon. The victim drove to the Compton Sheriff's Station to get help, and was then transported to the hospital in unknown condition. Sky9 was over the scene, where bullet holes in the driver's side door and window were easily visible. No further information was immediately available. 
COMPTON, CA
WRDW-TV

One person dead after shooting in Edgefield

EDGEFIELD, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Edgefield Police Department confirms there was a shooting Saturday in the city. Police report that one person was shot to death this evening on Plum Street. The identity of the victim has not yet been released. For now, there are no suspects in custody. Details...
EDGEFIELD, SC
KOAT 7

One person dead, second person wounded in northeast Albuquerque shooting

One person is dead, and a second person was wounded, after a shooting took place at a northeast Albuquerque gas station. An APD spokesman confirms the incident occurred around 8:40 pm Friday evening, at the Maverik gas station, near Comanche Rd. NE and Pan American Freeway NE. A few moments later, police received a call about a shooting victim at the 2700 block of Monroe St. NE. Officers were able to determine that the incidents are related.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KAKE TV

Accident in Cheney leaves one in critical condition

(KAKE) - An accident in Cheney has sent one person to a local hospital in critical condition. Dispatchers tell KAKE News that the accident happened just south of U.S. 54. The accident happened at approximately 2:05 p.m. at 15th Street South and 391st St. West. Witnesses say that the accident involved a pickup truck and a sports car. One of the vehicles flipped and ended up in a ditch.
CHENEY, KS
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

14K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.

 https://MyHighPlains.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy