Early morning bar shooting leaves one person dead, other in critical condition in Edinburg

Officials with the Compton Sheriff's Department said a car-to-car shooting occurred in the area of Tamarind Avenue and Greenleaf Boulevard on Thursday afternoon. The victim drove to the Compton Sheriff's Station to get help, and was then transported to the hospital in unknown condition. Sky9 was over the scene, where bullet holes in the driver's side door and window were easily visible. No further information was immediately available.

COMPTON, CA ・ 10 HOURS AGO