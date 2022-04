For nearly two years, residents of Saco and Biddeford have been teased with the notion of a new Chipotle location arriving along Route 1. When Krispy Kreme went out of business, social media was abuzz that Chipotle would be moving into the vacated space. Instead, that space was transformed into a new location of Chase Bank. Eventually, news broke that Chipotle and Jersey Mike's would be coming to Saco, taking over a newly redeveloped location that once housed Pizza Hut. As fans of the fast-casual restaurants have learned, things can take a long time to come together.

1 DAY AGO