Minneapolis, MN

A Minneapolis community group's response to the rise in fentanyl

By Tom Crann, Ngoc Bui
mprnews.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new study illustrates how fentanyl, a synthetic opioid that is 30 to 50 times stronger than heroin, has taken the opioid crisis to another level. Researchers say law enforcement seized 10 million pills nationally last year — nearly 50 times more than 4 years ago. In Minnesota,...

www.mprnews.org

