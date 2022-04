What is the goal for your lawn this year? Is it to have a uniformed manicure look? Low maintenance? An enriching space for children and pets to play and explore? There are no wrong answers, nor is there a blanket solution for everyone to reach their ideal lawn. Make choices to reach your goal, and if it involves using a fertilizer, use the “4 Rs” to help protect water quality in local waterways.

ALLEN COUNTY, IN ・ 21 DAYS AGO