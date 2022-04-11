Leigh Sales DELETES her Twitter account just a week after grilling PM Scott Morrison on ABC's 7.30 - with the TV host previously detailing 'non-stop vile abuse' she's copped online

Leigh Sales has deleted her Twitter account a week after interviewing Prime Minister Scott Morrison on ABC's primetime show, 7.30.

As of Monday, attempts to access her official @leighsales account are met with the error message 'This account doesn't exist'.

Last Tuesday, the journalist grilled Mr Morrison on Covid, plans for aged care facilities, and criticism from within the Liberal Party, a week after the federal budget was delivered.

Back in September, Sales detailed the online abuse she has received from trolls in an article for the ABC, describing the attacks as 'non-stop, personal, often vile, frequently unhinged and regularly based on fabrications'.

ABC's 7.30 host Leigh Sales (pictured) has DELETED her Twitter account a week after grilling Prime Minister Scott Morrison on the primetime show

She continued: 'It has the effect of an angry phone call from a politician magnified thousands of times over.'

Mr Morrison's office has said he will not commit to more interviews on 7.30 after his grilling from Sales, as ABC viewers are 'rusted on' with their voting choices.

Sales repeatedly asked Mr Morrison if he would commit to two more interviews on the show but he turned her down.

He postponed a planned appearance six days earlier, the night after the budget, because he was attending Shane Warne's state memorial in Melbourne.

As of Monday, attempts to access her official @leighsales account are met with the error message 'This account doesn't exist'

Back in September, Sales detailed the online abuse she has received from trolls in an article for the ABC , describing the attacks as 'non-stop, personal, often vile, frequently unhinged and regularly based on fabrications'

A senior government source told The Australian the PM was not going to commit to Sales' offer.

'We like Leigh, but we were never going to commit to two interviews with 7.30 in the campaign,' they said.

'We wouldn't commit two interviews to Paul Murray on Sky (News) now either. That's not to say we won't do it, but we can't commit just yet.'

While the 7.30 audience was largely Labor and Green voters and Sky viewers were more likely to support conservative candidates, the PM's office believed other programs offered a chance to reach out to the undecided voters who regularly determine election outcomes.

Last Tuesday, the journalist grilled Mr Morrison (pictured) on Covid, plans for aged care facilities, and criticism from within the Liberal Party, a week after the federal budget was delivered

'There are big numbers of swinging voters watching a show like (Nine's) A Current Affair. But the people watching 7.30 aren't generally changing their vote, whether Labor or Liberal. They're rusted on,' they said.

During the interview, Sales grilled Mr Morrison on Covid, plans for aged care facilities, and criticism from within the Liberal Party.

She asked the PM four times if he would return for another interview, having appeared on 7.30 very sparingly while in office.

'It has the effect of an angry phone call from a politician magnified thousands of times over,' she continued

'Are you going to be the first Prime Minister in 27 years to not do two interviews on the main primetime current affairs program in the country?' she asked.

Mr Morrison replied: 'Surprisingly, I don't think the major issue that people are thinking about at the next election is the 7.30 report.'

Mr Morrison's government will face a Labor opposition led by Anthony Albanese in the upcoming federal election on May 21.

Labor has been consistently ahead in the polls but Mr Albanese's preferred PM rating dipped back below Mr Morrison's in the latest Newspoll.