Music

Runaway June introduces new bandmate, Stevie Woodward

By Staff
KTTS
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRunaway June took to their social media channels to introduce their new bandmate, Stevie Woodward. Woodward joins Natalie Stovall and Jennifer Wayne as part of the trio. “Y’all welcome Stevie… we can’t wait until y’all fall in love with her as...

www.ktts.com

KTTS

Sam Hunt’s song “23” hits No. 1 on country airplay chart

Sam Hunt’s song “23” has officially hit No. 1 at country radio, marking Hunt’s ninth number one single of his career. “23” is the first new song Sam has released since his latest album, Southside, dropped in 2020. It features back-to-back hits “Breaking Up Was Easy in the 90s,” “Kinfolks,” “Hard to Forget” and the record-breaking smash, “Body Like a Back Road.”
MUSIC
KTTS

Miranda Lambert releases her latest single ‘Actin’ Up’

Miranda Lambert has shared the latest single from her upcoming eighth studio album, Palomino, with the release of “Actin’ Up.” Palomino, comprised of 15 tracks, is set for release April 29th; it is Lambert’s first solo project since 2019’s Wildcard. Lambert performed Actin’ Up during an impromptu appearance at her Casa Rosa bar on Nashville’s Lower Broadway on Sunday, April 3rd. Backup singer Gwen Sebastian was performing when Lambert popped in to appear and sing a few of her own songs.
CELEBRITIES
KTTS

Carrie Underwood announces new album ‘Denim and Rhinestones’

Carrie Underwood surprised fans with the announcement of her much-anticipated new album, ‘Denim & Rhinestones,’ set to be released on June 10. Underwood shared the news on social media alongside her new album cover:. “I can’t wait any longer!! I have a new album coming June 10! Get...
MUSIC
KTTS

The Judds announce fall 2022 arena tour

The Judds have announced their first tour in over a decade, dubbed The Final Tour. The 10-date arena tour kicks off on Friday, September 30th in Grand Rapids, MI at Van Andel Arena, making stops in Toledo, Green Bay, Fort Worth, and more before concluding in Nashville, TN at Bridgestone Arena on Friday, October 28th. Martina McBride will join as a special guest on select dates.
NASHVILLE, TN
CinemaBlend

American Idol Contestant Releases Statement After Abruptly Leaving The Competition

For every one American Idol champion that walks away with the crown each season, there are hundreds, if not thousands, of hopefuls who didn't make the cut throughout the auditions. But that wasn't the case for Kenedi Anderson, daughter of famed college football coach Justin Anderson, as she absolutely nailed her Audition round. In fact, she was the second contestant to sway the judges to give up one of the three Platinum Tickets that were added to the competition for Season 20. Unfortunately, Anderson is no longer involved with the show, as she made a sudden exit following her Top 24 performance in Hawaii, which aired on April 11. Her absence was touched on by host Ryan Seacrest, after which the singer herself took to social media to offer a personal statement.
TV & VIDEOS
Hello Magazine

Iman shares rare picture of her daughter with David Bowie and fans go wild

Iman is one proud mother, and that was clear to see this week as she shared an incredibly rare photo of her and David Bowie's daughter Lexi. Taking to Instagram, the mother-of-two shared a close-up photo of her youngest daughter, showing her looking at the camera with her hair up in a bun and her nose ring on show.
CELEBRITIES
SPORTbible

Triathlon Star Petra Kurikova Disqualified For Spitting

Here's proof that even the slightest indiscretion can cause heartbreak. Czech athlete Petra Kurikova was competing at the Arena Games Triathlon in Munich this week when she was disqualified before the swim leg of her event. Kurikova was leading after stage one with a six-second advantage but was cruelly dismissed...
SPORTS
Hello Magazine

Pamela Anderson wows in bodysuit and fishnet tights for Broadway debut

Pamela Anderson looked unbelievable on Tuesday night when she made her Broadway debut in the revival of the hit musical Chicago. The 54-year-old showcased her famous curves in a tiny black bodysuit with mesh detailing and fishnet tights as she took to the stage in character as Roxie Hart. Pamela wore her long blonde hair pinned into curls in a nod to the 1920s setting and added a bold red lip and winged eyeliner.
CELEBRITIES
KTTS

Darius Rucker announces 13th Annual Darius & Friends benefit concert

Darius Rucker announced he will return to the historic Ryman Auditorium on Monday, June 6th for his 13th Annual ‘Darius and Friends’ concert benefitting St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. The event unofficially kicks off the week of ‘CMA Fest’ in downtown Nashville, and to date has raised more than $2.5 million.
NASHVILLE, TN

