ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Rising: April 11, 2022

By Bstahovic
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YWtJA_0f5emKys00

NATO plans ‘FULL-SCALE’ military presence at Ukraine border, BEEFS UP weapons shipments

Kim Iversen and Robby Soave discuss the latest NATO weapons shipment to Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks during an interview with The Associated Press in his office in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, April 9, 2022. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says he’s committed to pressing for peace despite Russian attacks on civilians that have stunned the world. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

Kim Iversen: More vax MANDATES coming! Biden’s employer mandate REINSTATED by appeals court

Kim Iversen discusses the “defeat the mandates” rally held in Los Angeles over the weekend.

According to the CDC risk for covid increases steadily as you age, and it’s not just those over the age of 65 who are at increased risk for severe illness.

The CDC says A person is fully vaccinated two weeks after receiving all recommended doses in the primary series of their COVID-19 vaccination. A person is up to date with their COVID-19 vaccination if they have received all recommended doses in the primary series and one booster when eligible. Getting a second booster is not necessary to be considered up to date at this time.

Firefighters with Operation Freedom of Choice, an organization formed by firefighters against vaccination mandates and for the right to choose, chant as they march at the Los Angeles “Defeat the Mandate” rally to protest vaccination mandates designed to slow the spread of COVID-19 outside Los Angeles City Hall Sunday, April, 10, 2022. Los Angeles County and the city require their workers, including firefighters and police and sheriff’s deputies, to be fully vaccinated or to have medical or religious exemptions. Relatively few have faced disciplinary action. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

Whitmer kidnapping plotters ACQUITTED, jury rebukes FBI’s ENTRAPMENT scheme: Robby Soave

Robby Soave breaks down the aquitall of individuals accused of plotting to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer in 2020.

FILE – This photo combo if images provided by the Kent County Sheriff and Delaware Department of Justice, respectively, shows Adam Dean Fox, left, and Barry Croft Jr. On Friday, April 8, 2022, jurors acquitted two men of all charges in a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, but couldn’t reach verdicts against the two alleged leaders, Fox and Croft. (Kent County Sheriff and Delaware Department of Justice via AP) FILE – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks during a news conference in Lansing, Mich., Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022. Whitmer sued Thursday, April 7, to protect abortion rights, asking a Michigan court to recognize a right to abortion under the state constitution and to overturn a 176-year-old ban that may take effect if the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling is vacated.(AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

DeSantis takes on DISNEY, raises RECORD $100M reelection fund. Posturing for 2024?

Julia Manchester and Philip Wegmann discuss Governor Ron DeSantis’s 2024 prospects.

FILE – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a news conference, Feb. 1, 2022, in Miami. DeSantis vetoed the state’s newly draw congressional map and lawmakers will hold a special session in April to redraw the map. DeSantis said Tuesday, March 29, that lawmakers appear to have focused more on requirements in the state constitution and not the U.S. Constitution. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

NEW: Hunter Biden texts reveal MORE financial links to Joe Biden

Batya Ungar-Sargon, Kim Iversen, and Robby Soave discuss shocking new texts implicating President Joe Biden in profiting off of his sons questionable business dealings.

President Joe Biden, accompanied by Vice President Kamala Harris and Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, walks to speak at an event on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Friday, April 8, 2022, celebrating the confirmation of Jackson as the first Black woman to reach the Supreme Court. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

INSIDE SHANGHAI: Lockdown FOOD SHORTAGES leave residents stuck & scrambling to find next meal

NYU Shanghai professor, Rodrigo Zeidan, details his experience with the city’s lockdown and ongoing food shortages.

FILE – A delivery man passes by barriers set up to lock down a community in Shanghai, China, on March 30, 2022. Residents of Shanghai are struggling to get meat, rice and other food supplies under anti-coronavirus controls that confine most of its 25 million people in their homes, fueling frustration as the government tries to contain a spreading outbreak.(AP Photo/Chen Si, File)

Zelensky speech with Nazi AZOV BATTALION prompts Greek lawmakers to WALK OUT

Kim Iversen and Robby Soave discuss the mainstream media’s coverage of the Azov battalion.

In this image from video provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks from Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, April 10, 2022. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)

CDC RE-EVALUATION: Internal review ordered at agency over pandemic response

Kim Iversen and Robby Soave react to news that the CDC will be reviewing it’s own response to the pandemic, and share what issues that would like the agency to address going forward.

FILE – Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, speaks during an event on Dec. 8, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. ABC News is under fire for how it edited an interview that CDC Director Rochelle Walensky gave to “Good Morning America.” Experts say ABC News has a responsibility to talk to viewers about what happened and why, particularly to prevent misinformation from spreading further. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tMh5p_0f5emKys00

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

U.S. intelligence agencies warn Putin may use Biden backing of Ukraine as pretext for new round of election interference

WASHINGTON (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin might use the Biden administration’s support for Ukraine as a pretext to order a new campaign to interfere in American politics, U.S. intelligence officials have assessed. Intelligence agencies have so far not found any evidence that Putin has authorized measures like...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
americanmilitarynews.com

Russia may retaliate against US

U.S. intelligence sources believe Russia may retaliate against the U.S. for punishment through economic sanctions for its invasion of Ukraine. New comments on Russian state-run television channels have also hinted at such plans. The U.S. and other western nations have applied dozens of new economic sanctions to punish Russia’s actions...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Florida State
Local
California Society
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Society
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hunter Biden
Person
Gretchen Whitmer
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Fbi#Kidnapping#Protest#Nato#Ukrainian#The Associated Press#Russian#Ap Photo#Covid
thecheyennepost.com

Rep. Liz Cheney, challenger Harriet Hageman smash fundraising records

Both Rep. Liz Cheney and challenger Harriet Hageman broke their previous fundraising records in the first quarter of 2022, with Hageman surpassing the million-dollar mark and Cheney almost reaching $3 million. The Hageman campaign nearly tripled its fundraising from one quarter to the next: In the first quarter of this...
WYOMING STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Disney
Country
China
NewsBreak
Protests
News Break
Politics
Country
Russia
The Independent

China ‘deplores’ missile strike on Ukraine train station but doesn’t blame Russia directly

China has expressed disapproval about the deaths of civilians in a missile strike on a train station in Ukraine last week but stopped short of condemning Russia outright for the attack. On Friday, at least 50 passengers, including five children, were killed in an attack at Kramatorsk. The railway station in the Donbass region had been used to evacuate civilians from areas under Russian bombardment. A missile shell found at the site had “for the children” written in Russian on it, according to images and video taken in the aftermath, which also showed bodies on platform benches and bloodied...
WORLD
MarketWatch

Russia’s brain drain: Hundreds of thousands of professionals and highly skilled workers have left country since Putin’s invasion of Ukraine

Hundreds of thousands of professional workers, many of them young, have left Russia since its invasion of Ukraine, accelerating an exodus of business talent and further threatening an economy targeted by Western sanctions. Those leaving the country include tech workers, scientists, bankers and doctors, according to surveys, economists and interviews...
EUROPE
The Hill

The Hill

537K+
Followers
65K+
Post
407M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy