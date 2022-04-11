Rising: April 11, 2022

NATO plans ‘FULL-SCALE’ military presence at Ukraine border, BEEFS UP weapons shipments

Kim Iversen and Robby Soave discuss the latest NATO weapons shipment to Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks during an interview with The Associated Press in his office in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, April 9, 2022. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says he’s committed to pressing for peace despite Russian attacks on civilians that have stunned the world. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

Kim Iversen: More vax MANDATES coming! Biden’s employer mandate REINSTATED by appeals court

Kim Iversen discusses the “defeat the mandates” rally held in Los Angeles over the weekend.

According to the CDC risk for covid increases steadily as you age, and it’s not just those over the age of 65 who are at increased risk for severe illness.

The CDC says A person is fully vaccinated two weeks after receiving all recommended doses in the primary series of their COVID-19 vaccination. A person is up to date with their COVID-19 vaccination if they have received all recommended doses in the primary series and one booster when eligible. Getting a second booster is not necessary to be considered up to date at this time.

Firefighters with Operation Freedom of Choice, an organization formed by firefighters against vaccination mandates and for the right to choose, chant as they march at the Los Angeles “Defeat the Mandate” rally to protest vaccination mandates designed to slow the spread of COVID-19 outside Los Angeles City Hall Sunday, April, 10, 2022. Los Angeles County and the city require their workers, including firefighters and police and sheriff’s deputies, to be fully vaccinated or to have medical or religious exemptions. Relatively few have faced disciplinary action. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

Whitmer kidnapping plotters ACQUITTED, jury rebukes FBI’s ENTRAPMENT scheme: Robby Soave

Robby Soave breaks down the aquitall of individuals accused of plotting to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer in 2020.

FILE – This photo combo if images provided by the Kent County Sheriff and Delaware Department of Justice, respectively, shows Adam Dean Fox, left, and Barry Croft Jr. On Friday, April 8, 2022, jurors acquitted two men of all charges in a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, but couldn’t reach verdicts against the two alleged leaders, Fox and Croft. (Kent County Sheriff and Delaware Department of Justice via AP) FILE – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks during a news conference in Lansing, Mich., Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022. Whitmer sued Thursday, April 7, to protect abortion rights, asking a Michigan court to recognize a right to abortion under the state constitution and to overturn a 176-year-old ban that may take effect if the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling is vacated.(AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

DeSantis takes on DISNEY, raises RECORD $100M reelection fund. Posturing for 2024?

Julia Manchester and Philip Wegmann discuss Governor Ron DeSantis’s 2024 prospects.

FILE – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a news conference, Feb. 1, 2022, in Miami. DeSantis vetoed the state’s newly draw congressional map and lawmakers will hold a special session in April to redraw the map. DeSantis said Tuesday, March 29, that lawmakers appear to have focused more on requirements in the state constitution and not the U.S. Constitution. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

NEW: Hunter Biden texts reveal MORE financial links to Joe Biden

Batya Ungar-Sargon, Kim Iversen, and Robby Soave discuss shocking new texts implicating President Joe Biden in profiting off of his sons questionable business dealings.

President Joe Biden, accompanied by Vice President Kamala Harris and Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, walks to speak at an event on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Friday, April 8, 2022, celebrating the confirmation of Jackson as the first Black woman to reach the Supreme Court. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

INSIDE SHANGHAI: Lockdown FOOD SHORTAGES leave residents stuck & scrambling to find next meal

NYU Shanghai professor, Rodrigo Zeidan, details his experience with the city’s lockdown and ongoing food shortages.

FILE – A delivery man passes by barriers set up to lock down a community in Shanghai, China, on March 30, 2022. Residents of Shanghai are struggling to get meat, rice and other food supplies under anti-coronavirus controls that confine most of its 25 million people in their homes, fueling frustration as the government tries to contain a spreading outbreak.(AP Photo/Chen Si, File)

Zelensky speech with Nazi AZOV BATTALION prompts Greek lawmakers to WALK OUT

Kim Iversen and Robby Soave discuss the mainstream media’s coverage of the Azov battalion.

In this image from video provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks from Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, April 10, 2022. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)

CDC RE-EVALUATION: Internal review ordered at agency over pandemic response

Kim Iversen and Robby Soave react to news that the CDC will be reviewing it’s own response to the pandemic, and share what issues that would like the agency to address going forward.

FILE – Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, speaks during an event on Dec. 8, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. ABC News is under fire for how it edited an interview that CDC Director Rochelle Walensky gave to “Good Morning America.” Experts say ABC News has a responsibility to talk to viewers about what happened and why, particularly to prevent misinformation from spreading further. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)