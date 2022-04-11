Ralf Rangnick 'was left AMAZED when Manchester United told him they had no scouting reports on Christopher Nkunku'... even after his seven goals in the Champions League group stage, which could earn him a £63m move

Manchester United interim boss Ralf Rangnick was reportedly left amazed after club scouts told him they had no reports on RB Leipzig star Christopher Nkunku.

Rangnick, a former manager at RB Leipzig, joined United as manager in November on a deal until the end of this season, when he will take up a role as an advisor.

Yet upon joining the club, ESPN report that Rangnick was left startled when United scouts informed him that France international Nkunku was not on their list of potential targets.

The interaction between Rangnick and club scouts, told via the Stretford Paddock YouTube channel, details that United were not actively looking at the 24-year-old midfielder and did not have any scouting reports as he was not on their shortlist of players.

Nkunku has scored 28 goals in all competitions this season and scored seven times in the Champions League group-stage, including a hat-trick in a defeat against Manchester City.

He moved to Germany from PSG in 2019 and is interesting a number of Europe's top teams, according to reports.

In fact, ESPN reported last week that Leipzig will listen to offers in and around the £63m mark, with Nkunku's contract expiring in the summer of 2024.

He also made his competitive debut for France this year, making his senior debut last month.

The news comes after United slipped up again in the race for a top-four place, losing 1-0 at Everton on Saturday.

It follows a 1-1 draw at home to Leicester and leaves the Red Devils seventh in the table, six points behind Tottenham who currently occupy fourth position.