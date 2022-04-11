ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bayern Munich vs Villarreal: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time and team news for TONIGHT’S Champions League clash

By Sam Street
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3t9Cdq_0f5emB2L00

VILLARREAL are on the verge of one of the biggest upsets in recent Champions League history.

Arnaut Danjuma's early strike gave the Yellow Submarine a 1-0 victory in Spain, but they will believe they should have won by more goals after dominating the match.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Am4jj_0f5emB2L00
Robert Lewandowski and co have work to do if they are to progress to the semi-final Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26eEbV_0f5emB2L00
Arnaut Danjuma scored the only goal of the first leg Credit: Getty

And Unai Emery's failure to secure victory by a bigger margin could well prove costly. Just ask Red Bull Salzburg.

The Austrian side led for almost the entire first leg before being pegged back to a 1-1 draw.

However, the return leg was not quite such a close contest with Bayern romping to a 7-1 win in Munich.

The Germans will also know that their failure to score away from home may not prove as costly as it would have done in previous years as the away goals rule has been scrapped.

What time does Bayern Munich vs Villarreal kick off?

  • Bayern Munich take on Villarreal on Tuesday, April 12.
  • The match kicks off at 8pm UK time - 9pm local time.
  • It takes place at the Allianz Arena.

What TV channel is Bayern Munich vs Villarreal on and can I live stream it?

  • Bayern Munich vs Villarreal is live on BT Sport 3.
  • Coverage commences at 7.15pm - 45 minutes before kick-off.
  • To stream the game live, head to the BT Sport website or app.

Team news

Alphonso Davies is set to keep his place at left back after playing 90 minutes during the first leg and 34 minutes in the weekend win over Augsburg.

Lucas Hernandez is also reported to have recovered from the thigh injury that kept him out of the weekend's game at Augsburg.

Niklas Sule is a doubt as he is battling with illness while Bouna Sarr, Corentin Tolisso and Eric Maxim Coupo-Moting are definitely out.

Villarreal's Alberto Moreno remains a long term absentee while striker Boulaye Dia is struggling with a muscular injury.

Latest odds

To win in 90 minutes

Bayern Munich 2/9

Draw 11/2

Villarreal 10/1

To qualify

Bayern Munich 3/10

Villarreal 12/5

*Odds from Betfair correct as of Tuesday, April 12

What has been said?

Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann: "The leading players and all the other players must be aware that we all have responsibilities and we want to progress together.

"There is a lot at stake, so we have to invest a lot."

Villarreal manager Unai Emery: "For me, Bayern is the biggest challenge for me as a coach. It is the biggest challenge for me and for the club.

"I'm not going to regret it and I focus on what's coming."

