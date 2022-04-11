ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

EU seeks unity amid calls for fresh sanctions on Russia

By Christian SPILLMANN, Kenzo TRIBOUILLARD
AFP
AFP
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LC2qk_0f5em6hx00
Top EU diplomat Josep Borrell said the efficacy of the sanctions were being discussed /POOL/AFP

Horrified by the devastation wreaked by Russian troops in Ukraine, EU foreign ministers launched discussions Monday on a sixth round of sanctions, but a consensus is proving increasingly difficult.

"Nothing is off the table, including sanctions on oil and gas," Josep Borrell, the European Union's top diplomat, told reporters after the meeting. "But today, no decision was taken."

At the same time, he pointed to an anticipated massive Russian assault on Ukraine's southeastern Donbas region, and said the main focus now needed to be on providing more military aid to Kyiv.

"Let's have no illusions. If you cut gas today, it's not going to stop the Russian army from waging war in the next couple of weeks," he said.

The EU ministers approved adding another 500 million euros ($550 million) to the one billion euros it has already approved for financing and delivering weapons to the Ukrainian government, although the decision still needed to be ratified by the parliaments of a couple of member states.

Borrell meanwhile warned that the bloc also needed to bolster its defences in another kind of battle: "A battle of narrative."

Russia, he said, was trying to blame a growing global food crisis on the international sanctions slapped on it, whereas the blame lay with Moscow, which Borrell accused of "sowing bombs on Ukraine's fields, (while) Russian warships have blockaded tens of ships full of wheat".

- Russia 'causing food scarcity' -

"Stop blaming the sanctions," he said. "It is the Russian military that is causing food scarcity."

Five rounds of sanctions have already been implemented since Russia's invasion of Ukraine on February 24, and Borrell said foreign ministers had discussed Monday "how to implement the sanctions to avoid any kind of loopholes," as well as "what else can be done".

The European Union is now committed to what European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen says are "rolling sanctions" on Russia. But it has so far held back from those which would hit Moscow's coffers the hardest: a boycott of Russian oil and gas exports.

The fifth round of sanctions includes a ban on Russian coal imports into the EU -- an important first step towards what could become a broader prohibition on energy supplies.

Many ministers at Monday's meeting backed further energy sanctions, but they also stressed the importance of maintaining EU consensus and unity.

One obstacle to widening energy sanctions is Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, an EU leader close with the Russian president who won re-election to a fourth term a week ago.

Orban has refused to take them further. Yet EU sanctions require unanimity from all 27 member states.

Hungary and Bulgaria had meanwhile not blocked the move to release further funds to provide more weapons to Ukraine, as some had feared.

"They will pay their share of the 1.5 billion," Borrell said.

- 'Inadequate' -

The dependence on Russian hydrocarbons of Germany, Austria, Bulgaria, Italy and some other EU countries has also made it difficult to find consensus on tightening sanctions further.

"But there are no flat 'No's', like there were in the beginning," Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde said after the meeting, acknowledging though that "this is not going to be a swift decision".

Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau complained that the EU was acting too slowly.

"We should have already introduced this embargo a long time ago," he said. "At the moment, the sanctions are inadequate."

Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney acknowledged that banning Russian oil was "very difficult for some member states".

But, he told reporters, "the European Union is spending hundreds of millions of euros on importing oil from Russia that is certainly contributing to financing this war".

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Putin's chilling warning to the West and oligarchs: Ranting president tells 'scum' traitors Russians will 'spit them out like a midge that flew into their mouths' and says Western 'attempt to have global dominance' is coming to an end

Vladimir Putin today sent a chilling warning to the West and oligarchs telling 'scum' traitors that Russians will 'spit them out like a midge that flew into their mouths' - as he claimed Western 'attempts to have global dominance' is coming to an end. The Russian President, speaking in a...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Simon Coveney
Person
Josep Borrell
Person
Ann Linde
americanmilitarynews.com

Russia threatens ‘direct military confrontation’ with US over Ukraine

A Russian official warned last week that the efforts by the U.S. and other western nations to arm Ukraine against Russia’s invading forces puts them at risk of a “direct military confrontation” with Russia. Russian Ambassador to the U.S. Anatoly Antonov told Newsweek late Friday that “Western...
MILITARY
Reuters

Russia says air defence systems for Ukraine would destabilise situation

March 17 (Reuters) - Russia's foreign ministry said on Thursday that giving Ukraine air defence systems, as requested by Ukraine's president in the U.S. Congress a day earlier, would be a destabilising factor that would not bring peace to the country. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged American lawmakers on Wednesday...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#International Sanctions#Eu Countries#Eu#Russian#The European Union#Ukrainian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Hungary
Country
Germany
Country
Russia
The Independent

China ‘deplores’ missile strike on Ukraine train station but doesn’t blame Russia directly

China has expressed disapproval about the deaths of civilians in a missile strike on a train station in Ukraine last week but stopped short of condemning Russia outright for the attack. On Friday, at least 50 passengers, including five children, were killed in an attack at Kramatorsk. The railway station in the Donbass region had been used to evacuate civilians from areas under Russian bombardment. A missile shell found at the site had “for the children” written in Russian on it, according to images and video taken in the aftermath, which also showed bodies on platform benches and bloodied...
WORLD
MarketWatch

Russia’s brain drain: Hundreds of thousands of professionals and highly skilled workers have left country since Putin’s invasion of Ukraine

Hundreds of thousands of professional workers, many of them young, have left Russia since its invasion of Ukraine, accelerating an exodus of business talent and further threatening an economy targeted by Western sanctions. Those leaving the country include tech workers, scientists, bankers and doctors, according to surveys, economists and interviews...
EUROPE
Daily Mail

Key port at Odessa is blasted by 50 cruise missiles as Russia moves to cut Ukraine off from overseas trade

Russian warships and aircraft bombarded the strategic port of Odessa with 50 cruise missiles as Vladimir Putin’s forces opened a new front in southern Ukraine. While Moscow claimed that an oil refinery and depots were destroyed over the weekend, Gennady Trukhanov, the mayor of Odessa, said the attacks also hit residential buildings. There were no reported casualties.
MILITARY
The Independent

Friends no more: Berlusconi denounces Putin over Ukraine war

The controversial friendship between Russian president Vladimir Putin and Italy’s former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi appears to have come to an end after more than two decades of reciprocal admiration, family holidays and shared political values.Rumours that the relationship had been growing frosty were confirmed on Saturday at a Forza Italia convention in Rome when Berlusconi took to the stage and uttered Putin’s name for the first time since Russia invaded Ukraine on 24 February.“I cannot and do not want to hide the fact that I am deeply disappointed and saddened by the behaviour of Vladimir Putin,” the billionaire media...
POLITICS
AFP

AFP

56K+
Followers
26K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy