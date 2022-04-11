ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Noble, OK

Early Morning Storms Move Across Parts Of Oklahoma

By News 9
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cm5Qb_0f5elxve00

Update 2:15 a.m. 4/11/2022

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect for several counties in Oklahoma on Monday morning.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS) the watch is currently in place for Garfield, Kay, Kingfisher, Logan and Noble counties until 4 a.m.

---

Update 12:32 a.m. 4/11/2022

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Garfield, Kay and Noble counties until 12:15 a.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for Garfield, Kay, Kingfisher, Lincoln, Logan, Noble and Payne counties until 4 a.m.

According to News 9 Meteorologist David Payne, storms are moving across Northern Oklahoma to the NE at about 35 MPH.

Payne said he expects heavy rain, small hail and lots of lighting as the storm progresses. There is a chance a few of the storms could become severe overnight.

Stay tuned to News 9 and the News 9 app for the latest weather updates.

Comments / 0

Related
92.9 THE LAKE

Severe Storms, Tornado Threat Moving Across Louisiana

The National Weather Service radar from reporting stations in Lake Charles and in the Baton Rouge and New Orleans area have their radar screens lit up like Christmas Trees this morning. No, all that green you see on the scan is not in celebration of St. Patrick's Day it's rain. The yellow and the red you see represented on the scan, that's very heavy rain.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Classic Rock 105.1

Acadiana Storm Threat Likely Early Friday Morning

Forecasters with the National Weather Service and with KATC Television in Lafayette are in agreement, there will be some strong storms and possibly severe weather in the area over the next 24 to 36 hours. The bigger questions now are when will the worst of the weather arrive and how strong will the stronger storms be.
LAFAYETTE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Noble, OK
City
Kingfisher, OK
State
Oklahoma State
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City, OK
9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News 9 KWTV in Oklahoma City provides news, weather and sports information for central, western and northern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

 https://www.griffin.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy