Powerlifter Danny Grigsby Pulls Unreal 415 kg (915 lbs) Deadlift Raw For Two Reps

By Andrew Smith
 3 days ago
Danny Grigsby recently claimed the title of the greatest deadlifter in the history of powerlifting, having pulled more weight than anyone has ever done in a sanctioned competition. However, just two weeks after that, he is already smashing heavy weights at the start of his new preparation. On April 10th, Danny...

