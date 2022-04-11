ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Europe

Germany's family minister steps down after vacation controversy

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NRw6i_0f5ejw7L00

BERLIN, April 11 (Reuters) - Germany's Anne Spiegel said on Monday she had decided to step down as Family Minister after controversy over her decision to go on vacation last year just after devastating floods in the state where she was then serving as a senior official.

Spiegel, a member of the Greens, is the first minister to quit Chancellor Olaf Scholz's federal government, which comprises his Social Democrats(SPD), the environmentalist party, and the liberal Free Democrats (FDP).

"Today, due to political pressure, I have decided to stand down from the office of Federal Minister for Family Affairs," Spiegel said in a statement. "I am doing this to avert damage to the office, which is facing major political challenges."

Spiegel had apologized on Sunday for taking a four-week family holiday shortly after the flood disaster in 2021.

At the time, she was state environment minister in the region of Rhineland-Palatinate, which took the brunt of Germany's most lethal floods in six decades that killed more than 170 people.

Spiegel's decision to step down came ahead of regional elections next month in North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany's most populous state, which was also hit hard by the floods.

Last week, the environment minister for North Rhine-Westphalia also quit after revelations she had spent much of the time after the flood in Mallorca.

Spiegel's decision to quit her post in the federal government came despite Scholz backing her.

Greens party co-leader Omid Nouripour told journalists Spiegel's decision was right.

Writing by Paul Carrel, editing by Kirsti Knolle

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Ukraine's Zelensky calls on Germany to tear down Russian wall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has told German MPs that a new type of Berlin Wall is being built, dividing Europe between freedom and oppression. He thanked Germany for its support during Russia's invasion. But it was uncomfortable listening for many MPs as he criticised German energy policy and business interests...
POLITICS
AFP

Germany's Scholz under fire after Zelensky's fierce appeal

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday called on Germany to help destroy a new "Wall" Russia was erecting in Europe, as he appealed directly to Chancellor Olaf Scholz to bolster his tentative response to the invasion.   "It's not a Berlin Wall -- it is a Wall in central Europe between freedom and bondage and this Wall is growing bigger with every bomb" dropped on Ukraine, Zelensky told MPs, echoing an appeal to history deployed before the US Congress Wednesday.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Olaf Scholz
Person
Omid Nouripour
Daily Mail

'Putin's former son-in-law has stolen our baby': Socialite wife of Russian oligarch makes astonishing claim that billionaire is hiding their daughter in Moscow

A London-based socialite has made the astonishing claim that her husband, the former son-in-law of Vladimir Putin, has stolen their newborn daughter and is hiding her in Moscow. Zhanna Volkova, a Russian celebrity married to the country's 'youngest billionaire' Kirill Shamalov, says she has been prevented from meeting the baby,...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Two Russian fighter jets that violated Swedish airspace earlier this month 'were equipped with NUKES with the aim of scaring Stockholm' after Putin had threatened military action if Sweden or Finland joined NATO

Two Russian planes that violated Swedish airspace earlier this month were equipped with nuclear weapons, it has emerged. The flyover near the island of Gotland on March 2 was a deliberate act designed to intimidate Sweden, according to Swedish news channel TV4 Nyheterna. A total of four planes had taken...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Greens#Social Democrats#Fdp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
Place
Berlin, DE
Country
Germany
WHIO Dayton

Moscow sets 5 a.m. Monday deadline for Ukraine to surrender Mariupol; Ukraine declines

MOSCOW — Russia’s defense ministry issued an ultimatum late Sunday to those people who remain hunkered down in the besieged eastern Ukrainian port city of Mariupol. “Lay down your arms… A terrible humanitarian catastrophe has developed… All who lay down their arms are guaranteed safe passage out of Mariupol,” Col.-Gen. Mikhail Mizintsev, director of the Russian National Defense Management Center, said during a Sunday news briefing, The Guardian reported.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Thousands of Russian demonstrators take to streets across Germany after claiming they have been 'victims of daily aggression' in wake of Ukraine invasion

Some 2,000 pro-Russian supporters marched through Frankfurt this afternoon amid demonstrations in several German cities backing President Vladimir Putin. A 350-car motorcade set off from Hannover to be greeted by 700 counter-demonstrators pledging their support for Ukraine. The motorcade, flying Russian and also a few German flags, is protesting against...
PROTESTS
Daily Mail

Russia's '140-kill sniper couple': Captured female marksman who has taken 40 lives is married to rebel commander who claims to have shot more than 100 Ukrainians

An elite female pro-Russian sniper who has killed over 40 people is married to a rebel commander who claims to have shot more than 100 Ukrainians, it has been revealed. It was reported this week that Irina Starikova, 41, was captured by Ukrainian forces after being injured in fighting. The notorious mother of two was operating in the the separatist Donbas region and is said to have over 40 kills. Her fate is unknown.
SOCIETY
Reuters

Reuters

402K+
Followers
314K+
Post
192M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy