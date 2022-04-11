ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Register stolen during break-in at Dirk's Fish Market on North Side

By CBS Chicago
 3 days ago

Register stolen during break-in at Dirk's Fish Market on North Side 00:22

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A break-in was reported at a North Side market overnight.

Police said thieves broke the front glass door at Dirk's Fish, located at 2070 N. Clybourn Ave., around 12:30 a.m.

The store manager reported the register missing.

No arrests have been made.

