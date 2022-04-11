ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Secretary who drew up Schindler's list dies aged 107: Woman who typed out names of Jews saved by German factory owner in WW2 story immortalised in Spielberg classic passes away in Israel

The typist who drew up Oskar Schindler's lists of Jewish workers to be spared from the Holocaust died on Friday aged 107.

Mimi Reinhardt was hired by German businessman Schindler in October 1944 to keep track of his small army of employees.

Schindler was able to save more than 1,300 Jews from Nazi murder by employing many more than he could afford - and ensuring they avoided nearby death camp Auschwitz.

By typing up Schindler's lists, Reinhard took part in the factory owner's plot to save 1,300 Jews
Reinhard, seen here in a photo of her as a young woman held by her son Sasha Weitman, was employed by Schindler during one of his so-called recruitment drives for workers, which were guises for sparing Jews from the gas chambers

The factory owner, who was played by Liam Neeson in the 1993 Steven Spielberg classic, kept a careful relationship with SS region chief Amon Goeth.

Goeth enjoyed shooting Krakow-Płaszów concentration camp inmates from the balcony of his villa.

Memorably played by Ralph Fiennes in the Oscar-winning film, Goeth eager to send the 'Schindlerjuden' (Schindler's Jews) to death camps.

A proud ladies' man, Schindler (right) was more than happy to hire more typists than needed
Liam Neeson played factory owner Schindler in the 1993 classic, which won seven Oscars

Schindler tactfully avoided this by insisting they were essential for his enamel factory in Zablocie, Krakow.

He claimed the factory was instrumental for the Nazi war effort, but in fact he made sure nothing of value to Germany was produced there.

Goeth was hanged for his crimes in 1946. After fleeing to Argentina after the war, Schindler died penniless in Germany in 1975.

Reinhard was employed by Schindler during one of his so-called recruitment drives, which were guises for sparing Jews from the gas chambers.

She had learned shorthand in Vienna in 1933, making her suited to the typist role.

Liam Neeson as Oskar Schindler (left) interviewing an attractive young typist (right) like Mimi

Mimi had been lucky to escape death two years earlier after being found to have false papers in 1942.

Reinhardt later recalled it was Amon Goeth who spared her as he wanted to rebel against orders from above stating she should be killed.

Mimi commented: 'A mass grave was dug, but then he changed his mind . . . He would kill us at his time.'

Schindler said he needed many more employees than he could afford in order to save lives
Reinhardt was tasked with typing the lists of Schindler's Jewish employees spared from death

Reinhardt is not directly depicted in Spielberg's film, with trusty right-hand man Itzhak Stern (played by Ben Kingsley) taking on many of her responsibilities.

But Schindler's team of typists is portrayed in a humorous scene in which Schindler hires every one who auditions for him.

Born just outside Vienna, Reinhardt was a Jew and found herself in Poland at the time of the Nazi occupation.

She told Israeli newspaper Haaretz an SS officer once bragged to her that he had stripped and murdered a child.

Reinhardt was traumatised by her experience of the war and tried her best not to relive it.

She told the newspaper: 'After the war, I had a feeling that one part of my life had ended, that it wasn’t me any more, and that I was starting anew. It was as though my life had started after the war.'

SS menace Goeth, pictured on a horse at the Krakow-Płaszów concentration camp in 1943
Goeth's villa at Płaszów (pictured in 2010) was the site of many crucial deals with Schindler

Though all Schindlerjuden were invited to the premiere of Schindler's List, she chose not to attend.

But she did later watch the film, saying she found the experience very difficult.

Reinhardt moved to New York after the war with her husband Albert, who was a hotel manager before the war.

After he died in 2002, she moved to Israel to live closer to son Sasha.

Aged 92, she began a new phase of her life and won bridge competitions among residents of her Tel Aviv assisted-living complex.

Reinhardt also enjoyed surfing the web, photographer Gideon Markowicz recalled.

Granddaughter Nina wrote to relatives: 'My grandmother, so dear and so unique, passed away at the age of 107. Rest in peace.'

