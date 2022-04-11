ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Number 10 slaps down Foreign Office minister Lord Goldsmith after he tweets support for Pakistan's ousted PM Imran Khan - who happens to be his former brother-in-law

By Greg Heffer, Political Correspondent For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Downing Street has slapped down Foreign Office minister Lord Goldsmith after he muscled in over the ousting of Imran Khan as Pakistan's prime minister.

Pakistan's parliament met today to elect a new prime minister after Mr Khan - the country's former cricket captain - was removed from office via a no confidence vote.

Following the dramatic events in Islamabad, Lord Goldsmith - whose elder sister Jemima was once married to Mr Khan - said he was 'sad' at the developments in Pakistan.

'Imran Khan is a good and decent man, one of the least corruptible politicians on the world stage,' the Conservative peer posted on Twitter.

'I have no doubt he will be returned with a big majority in the upcoming elections.'

However, asked about Lord Goldsmith's comments, Number 10 stressed his remarks did not represent the government's position.

The Prime Minister's deputy spokesperson said the UK would not get involved in Pakistan's domestic affairs, adding: 'We respect Pakistan's political system.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FXgQd_0f5eiXLv00
Lord Goldsmith said he was 'sad' at the developments in Pakistan, which have seen Imran Khan ousted as the country's prime minister after less than four years in office
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KvitL_0f5eiXLv00
The Foreign Office minister used his Twitter account to support Mr Khan, who is his former brother-in-law

Lord Goldsmith works in the Foreign Office as Minister for the Pacific and the International Environment.

He was able to keep his government role when Boris Johnson handed him a life peerage in December 2019.

His appointment to the House of Lords came just days after Lord Goldsmith was kicked out as an MP by losing his Richmond Park constituency to the Liberal Democrats.

His elder sister, Jemima Goldsmith, 48, is a former journalist who wed Mr Khan, 69, in 1995, when she was aged 21.

The couple had two sons and were dubbed Pakistan's very own version of 'Posh and Becks'.

But they divorced in 2004 as a 'mutual decision' after she struggled to settle in Pakistan.

Mr Khan, an Oxford graduate, was a national hero in Pakistan after the country's 1992 World Cup win.

He became Pakistan's prime minister in August 2018 but has now been ejected from office less than four years later.

It follows claims of a falling out with Pakistan's powerful military leaders.

Mr Khan was ousted on Sunday after losing a no confidence vote which saw him pushed out with 174 votes - two more than the number required.

He rallied hundreds of thousands of supporters to protest his ousting and described the next administration as an 'imposed government'.

His supporters marched in many cities across Pakistan.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RwzcV_0f5eiXLv00
Mr Khan has fallen from power amid claims of a breakdown in relations with Pakistan's powerful military leaders
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uacxj_0f5eiXLv00
Mr Khan and Jemima Goldsmith, pictured in 1996, had two sons together during their nine-year marriage. They were dubbed Pakistan's very own version of 'Posh and Becks' during their relationship
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4T0VCd_0f5eiXLv00
Mr Khan's supporters have been protesting against his ousting in cities across Pakistan
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Vy0j0_0f5eiXLv00
The 69-year-old is a former Pakistan cricket captain who became a national hero after his country's 1992 World Cup victory

Shahbaz Sharif, the brother of disgraced former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, was today elected as Mr Khan's successor by Pakistan's parliament.

The Goldsmith family are close to the Johnson family.

In October last year, the PM enjoyed a free stay at the holiday home of Lord Goldsmith's family in southern Spain.

A week-long stay at the villa was reported to usually cost as much as £25,000.

Mr Johnson's wife, Carrie Johnson, is also a close friend of Lord Goldsmith, who she worked for in her first job in politics.

