How to file a six-month tax extension with just one week to go until IRS deadline

AMERICANS now just have a week left to file a tax extension.

We explain all you need to know about the deadline and how to request more time.

When is the tax return deadline?

Individual tax returns are typically due on April 15.

However, April 15 falls on a Friday this year, which is Emancipation Day in Washington, D.C.

All public offices in DC will be closed.

Therefore, the due date for filing individual tax returns and making tax payments is Monday, April 18 this year.

That means there are just days left to act.

There are a few exceptions. Maine and Massachusetts will have until Tuesday, April 19.

April 18 is an official holiday in these two states, Patriot's Day.

How to file a tax extension

Monday, April 18, will also be the deadline to request a six-month extension to file taxes.

You can request an extension from the IRS in three different ways.

Either option gives you until October 18 to file your tax return, but it doesn't give you an extension to pay your taxes.

You should still estimate and pay any taxes owed by the April 18 deadline to avoid possible penalties.

Who needs to file a tax return?

To know whether you have to file one or not, fill out this checklist on the IRS’ website.

You’ll need your filing status, which is linked to your marital status, and sorts out which tax form you need to fill out.

You'll also need your federal income tax withheld status, which you can calculate here, and basic information to help you determine your gross income.

To file your tax return, you’ll need to prepare a few things first.

USA.gov has outlined what initial steps you’ll need to take, which you can check out for help.

These steps include getting a W-2 form from each of your employers, as this form reports your annual wages and the amount of taxes withheld from your paycheck.

You'll also need other earning and interest statements to hand.

Again, you'll need to know your filing status, which is based on whether you’re married.

You can submit your tax return online, and you can find out the options for filing it electronically here.

You must also file your extension request no later than the regular due date of your return.

Individual taxpayers, regardless of income, can use Free File to request an automatic extension.

The IRS software also lets you prepare and file your tax return for free.

Alternatively, you can get an extension by paying your estimated income tax due and indicating that the payment is for an extension.

This is available if you pay using Direct Pay, the Electronic Federal Tax Payment System (EFTPS), or a credit or debit card

This way you won’t have to file a separate extension form and you will receive a confirmation number for your records.

Or thirdly, individuals can file paper form 4868 and enclose payment of their estimated tax due.

You don't have to explain why you're requesting an extension, and the IRS will contact you if your request is denied.

What happens if I don’t fill in a tax return?

If you don’t file your tax return on time, you could be whacked with a big fine from the IRS.

You could get a “failure-to-file penalty”, which is usually 5% - but could rise to 25% - of your unpaid taxes for each month you’ve filed your return late.

If you file your return over 60 days late, you’ll have to pay a $435 fine or 100% of the tax you owe - whichever is less.

In other words, if you know you aren't going to file on time, make sure to request an extension.

Also in taxes, we reveal how to cut your federal tax bill by up to $33,550.

Plus, we round up five moves to make filing returns for 2022 easier.

We pay for your stories!

Do you have a story for The US Sun team?

Email us at exclusive@the-sun.com or call 212 416 4552.

Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheSunUS and follow us from our main Twitter account at @TheSunUS