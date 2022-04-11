ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘It’s time to return home’ – Lionel Messi told to complete Barcelona transfer for ‘last dance’ by Dani Alves

By Alex Cole
 3 days ago
LIONEL MESSI has been told to "return home" to Barcelona by ex-team-mate Dani Alves.

This comes after it was reported that the star's father, Jorge, called Nou Camp chiefs in a bid to secure a shock reunion for his son.

Dani Alves has 11 appearances for Barcelona since re-joining in November Credit: Getty
Legend Messi could come back for a 'last dance', says Alves Credit: Reuters

The Argentine legend, 34, has endured an horrendous debut season at Paris Saint-Germain by his own lofty standards.

And Alves has urged his old pal to return to Catalonia for a “last dance” together.

The full-back said: "I don’t know what he thinks or wants to do.

"He could come back for a little year with me for a last dance.

"Why not? There’s nowhere better than here.

"We cannot be better off than at Barca.

"He left and tried the experience. It’s time to return home if he wants."

Messi was controversially told to quit Barcelona last summer in a cost-cutting measure.

But after huge fanfare following his move to the French capital, Messi has struggled to replicate his top form.

He has scored just three times in 20 domestic games for PSG.

Messi was on the pitch as his new club crashed out of the Champions League at the last 16 stage at the hands of his old rivals, Real Madrid.

And the Argentine - along with Neymar - was booed every time he touched the ball during the 3-0 win over Bordeaux the weekend afterwards.

Alves re-joined the Catalan club himself, becoming Xavi's first signing as Barca boss in November.

And Xavi has claimed the "door is always open" for Messi to make an emotional return to the club.

President Joan Laporta also hinted that the former No10 would "always be welcome back at the club, as it's his home".

