ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

'When they boo Bale they boo the history of the club': Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro defends his team-mate after the Welsh star laughed off jeers from angry Bernabeu fans who whistled as he came off the bench in Getafe win

By Pete Jenson for MailOnline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro has defended Gareth Bale against the Santiago Bernabeu boo-boys who jeered him again at the weekend when he came on as a second half substitute.

‘I don't like it when they boo Bale, he’s a historic player for Real Madrid,' he said. 'When they boo Bale they boo the history of the club.’

Bale was making his first appearance of the season at the Bernabeu on Saturday and could feature off the bench as Real Madrid look to make it into the semi-finals at Chelsea’s expense.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fjd3v_0f5efkLL00
Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro (left) has defended Gareth Bale (right) against the boo-boys
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03AEnv_0f5efkLL00

Due to the Covid pandemic and reconstruction of the stadium, Bale last played at the Bernabeu in February 2020, in a Champions League Round of 16 tie against Manchester City.

But he came off the bench during Saturday's 2-0 win over Getafe to replace Karim Benzema and was welcomed by whistles from his own supporters.

Bale seemed unfazed as he was all smiles during the victory, which took Real a step closer to clinching the LaLiga title.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SFnVX_0f5efkLL00
Gareth Bale was welcomed by whistles from Real Madrid fans during the win over Getafe 

Casemiro said: ‘We will need the supporters behind us and when they whistle one they whistle all of us.

'I hope our supporters produce an atmosphere that will make the hairs on the back of the neck stand up. We need them.’

The Welshman's nine-year spell at Real looks to be ending on a sour note with the 32-year-old set to depart on a free transfer this summer having played just seven matches in all competitions this term.

Last month, his lack of action for the club led to anger from Spanish publications after seeing Bale sitting in the dugout for long spells.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eWqrE_0f5efkLL00
The Welshman's nine-year spell at Real looks to be ending on a sour note this summer

Marca launched an astonishing attack on the former Tottenham star, calling him a 'parasite' who had been 'sucking Real Madrid's euros'.

Bale - who has played more than 250 games for the club and won 14 trophies during that time - furiously hit back in a lengthy statement on social media, writing: 'We all know who the real parasites are.'

Regardless of the current situation, Bale could be handed another chance off the bench in the second-leg of their quarter-final tie against Chelsea, as they already lead 3-1.

Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti was asked if – sitting 12 points clear of the rest in La Liga, and with one foot in the Champions League semi-finals – he felt going back to the club from Everton was the best decision he had ever made.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2R8t1w_0f5efkLL00
Carlo Ancelotti admits going back to Real from Everton was the best decision he has made

He said: ‘I was very happy with Everton because the relationship with everyone was good but the call from Madrid came.

‘I understand that at Everton they might have been upset but I could not say no to Madrid.

'I was happy at Everton and I could have said no to any other club but not to Madrid, that was the only club I would have left for.’

After losing at home to Barcelona 4-0 recently winning the league might still not be enough for him to keep his job going into next season. He could still need to reach the Champions League final.

‘I hope I will have done enough to stay in the job but I’m not thinking about that,’ he added.

‘If the club is happy I will happily continue. I trust that the end of the season is going to go well and I will be able to carry on happy.’

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

'There's no one matching him': Carlton Cole hails West Ham's goal-scoring hero Craig Dawson and labels him 'Ballon D'awson' after he gave the Premier League side the lead against Lyon in their Europa League quarter-final

Carlton Cole praised the impact of West Ham defender Craig Dawson after the 'special person' gave his side a crucial lead against Lyon on Thursday night. The Hammers progressed to the last four of the Europa League against the Ligue 1 side, winning 3-0 on the night to emerge victorious 4-1 on aggregate, partially thanks to Dawson's opener, a powerful header from a Pablo Fornals corner.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'I think West Ham will win it': Joe Cole backs his former club to lift the Europa League after their stunning victory over Lyon... as the former England star and Carlton Cole go wild in the BT studio

Former West Ham stars Joe and Carlton Cole believe their old club can go all the way and win the Europa League this season. The Hammers progressed to the semi-finals with a stunning 3-0 victory at Lyon on Thursday night, sealing a 4-1 aggregate win after last week's 1-1 draw in London.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'Bring on Frankfurt!': Buoyant David Moyes is 'proud' of his West Ham players after their memorable Europa League victory over Lyon... and believes his team have what it takes to go all the way

David Moyes said bring on Eintracht Frankfurt after West Ham reached their first European semi-final for 46 years by thrashing Lyon on a famous night in France. Locked at 1-1 after the first leg, Craig Dawson headed Moyes' side into the lead after 38 minutes before Declan Rice and Jarrod Bowen completed the hammering.
UEFA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Casemiro
Person
Carlo Ancelotti
Person
Karim Benzema
Person
Gareth Bale
Daily Mail

Kasper Schmeichel backs Leicester to 'keep making history' as the Foxes reach a European semi-final for the first time with a dramatic comeback win over PSV

Kasper Schmeichel backed Leicester to rewrite the history books again after the club reached a European semi-final for the first time. The goalkeeper was part of the Foxes teams who broke new ground to win the Premier League title in 2016 and the FA Cup last year, and captained them to a 2-1 win over PSV Eindhoven that booked their spot in the last four of the Europa Conference League.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Real Madrid are 'confident of signing Monaco and France midfield star Aurelien Tchouameni amid interest from Premier League sides Liverpool and Chelsea'

Real Madrid are 'confident' of landing Monaco star Aurelien Tchouameni despite reported interest from Liverpool and Chelsea, according to reports in Spain. The 22-year-old central midfielder is widely seen as one of the most talented young players in Europe after starring for Ligue 1 side Monaco in the last two seasons.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Jack Welsby grew up in Wigan, his dad and grandad are Warriors fans and he is a regular at the DW Stadium to watch his beloved Latics... but the 21-year-old will line-up against his hometown club for rivals St Helens in Friday's top-of-the-table clash

For Jack Welsby, the next Super League superstar, it is pretty simple. ‘I grew up in Wigan, my family are from Wigan,’ he explains. ‘I live there and it’s my hometown. I support Wigan Athletic at football because if I was to pick anyone else I’d be lying to myself. I’m proud to be from Wigan.’
RUGBY
Daily Mail

Stylish Fulham have bossed the Championship all season and stand on the brink of promotion this weekend with striker Mitrovic eyeing up a record... But after two failed attempts to remain in the Premier League, can they shed their yo-yo reputation?

The victory champagne should be nicely chilled, having been on ice for an awful long time now. Fulham should finally be able to uncork it over the Easter weekend as they return to the Premier League in about as straightforward a manner as the notoriously demanding Championship will allow. If...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

335K+
Followers
30K+
Post
146M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy