'When they boo Bale they boo the history of the club': Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro defends his team-mate after the Welsh star laughed off jeers from angry Bernabeu fans who whistled as he came off the bench in Getafe win

Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro has defended Gareth Bale against the Santiago Bernabeu boo-boys who jeered him again at the weekend when he came on as a second half substitute.

‘I don't like it when they boo Bale, he’s a historic player for Real Madrid,' he said. 'When they boo Bale they boo the history of the club.’

Bale was making his first appearance of the season at the Bernabeu on Saturday and could feature off the bench as Real Madrid look to make it into the semi-finals at Chelsea’s expense.

Due to the Covid pandemic and reconstruction of the stadium, Bale last played at the Bernabeu in February 2020, in a Champions League Round of 16 tie against Manchester City.

But he came off the bench during Saturday's 2-0 win over Getafe to replace Karim Benzema and was welcomed by whistles from his own supporters.

Bale seemed unfazed as he was all smiles during the victory, which took Real a step closer to clinching the LaLiga title.

Casemiro said: ‘We will need the supporters behind us and when they whistle one they whistle all of us.

'I hope our supporters produce an atmosphere that will make the hairs on the back of the neck stand up. We need them.’

The Welshman's nine-year spell at Real looks to be ending on a sour note with the 32-year-old set to depart on a free transfer this summer having played just seven matches in all competitions this term.

Last month, his lack of action for the club led to anger from Spanish publications after seeing Bale sitting in the dugout for long spells.

Marca launched an astonishing attack on the former Tottenham star, calling him a 'parasite' who had been 'sucking Real Madrid's euros'.

Bale - who has played more than 250 games for the club and won 14 trophies during that time - furiously hit back in a lengthy statement on social media, writing: 'We all know who the real parasites are.'

Regardless of the current situation, Bale could be handed another chance off the bench in the second-leg of their quarter-final tie against Chelsea, as they already lead 3-1.

Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti was asked if – sitting 12 points clear of the rest in La Liga, and with one foot in the Champions League semi-finals – he felt going back to the club from Everton was the best decision he had ever made.

He said: ‘I was very happy with Everton because the relationship with everyone was good but the call from Madrid came.

‘I understand that at Everton they might have been upset but I could not say no to Madrid.

'I was happy at Everton and I could have said no to any other club but not to Madrid, that was the only club I would have left for.’

After losing at home to Barcelona 4-0 recently winning the league might still not be enough for him to keep his job going into next season. He could still need to reach the Champions League final.

‘I hope I will have done enough to stay in the job but I’m not thinking about that,’ he added.

‘If the club is happy I will happily continue. I trust that the end of the season is going to go well and I will be able to carry on happy.’