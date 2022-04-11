I auditioned for American Idol and found out why people start crying on the show – it makes so much sense now

IT wouldn't feel like an episode of American Idol if someone wasn't crying or at least very emotional.

Los Angeles-based singer Manda Malina claimed she found out exactly why people become so emotional after she auditioned for the singing competition in 2021.

Manda Malina has opened up about her time auditioning for American Idol Credit: TikTok/mandaamalina

She claimed she knows why so many people get emotional on the show Credit: TikTok/mandaamalina

"You wait a long a** time.

"When I finally went into the audition room, it was literally three days later and I had been up at 4am every morning and some days I was literally just waiting for six to eight hours straight," she recalled in a video she shared online.

"So when you see people getting really emotional when they go through [or] when they don't go through, it's also because of the stress and the pressure they were being put under and waiting for so damn long."

Malina added that the producers are also keen to have people talk about emotional and personal things on the show.

"They know exactly what to do to bring that out of you," she claimed.

"And they will find out stuff that you didn't even share to them.

"They're really good at what they do."

In addition to revealing why she believes the audition process becomes so emotional for so many people, Malina claimed that the judges know who you are and what you're going to sing before you walk into the room.

She said she discovered this when Katy Perry knew to ask where she's from, as she hails from Sweden, which is unique.

She also revealed that people have to go through psychological testing after they receive their golden ticket – the coveted pass to reach the next level of auditions – to make sure they're well enough to go on the show.

"And they also do an extensive, extensive background check including going through all your social media posts and your tweets," Malina continued.

She also said that getting a golden ticket doesn't mean you'll be aired, as she claimed there were several people who got further than her in the competition and were never actually seen on the show.

Additionally, Malina claimed that just because you get a golden ticket doesn't actually mean you're going to Hollywood.

"Some of my friends did not get invited and they told them the day before that: 'Hey, I'm sorry, but you're not gonna be able to join Hollywood week, but we can't tell you why,'" she claimed.

Lastly, she claimed that the artist has to approve of their song being sung on American Idol, a process that could take up to a week.

And while Malina didn't win big on television her music career, seems to be thriving.

She has more than 75,000 followers between her Instagram and TikTok accounts and is continuously producing music.

In fact, her next single comes out on May 6.

The US Sun reached out to three members of American Idol's publicity team for comment on Malina's claims but did not receive an immediate response.

Malina is actively creating music despite being booted from American Idol Credit: TikTok/mandaamalina

