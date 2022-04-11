ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Metropolitan Line MAYHEM during FA Cup semi-finals weekend: TfL re-examines ENTIRE fleet of 10-year-old Tubes as engineers run safety checks on the wheels with disruption set to last SIX WEEKS

Daily Mail
 3 days ago

London Underground passengers were today warned of major disruption over the next six weeks on the Metropolitan line amid urgent safety checks on trains because of a fault identified on some of the wheels.

Engineers from Transport for London (TfL) are now checking the entire fleet of S8 trains used on the line, which were only introduced around a decade ago between 2009 and 2012 after being built by Bombardier in Derby.

Commuters were warned there could be a reduced timetable in place until late May - with a frequency of just one train every 30 minutes in some sections of the line, which operates out to Buckinghamshire and Hertfordshire.

This will cause further travel mayhem for football fans travelling to the FA Cup semi-finals this weekend, between Manchester City and Liverpool and Chelsea and Crystal Palace, at Wembley Stadium. Those coming down from the North West are already facing major problems with no trains running to London Euston past Milton Keynes.

Sources at TfL told MailOnline today that the defects have been caused by the wheel lathe - which is used for maintaining the wheels - 'drifting from its pre-programed settings during the wheel profiling process'. BBC News also reported that the wheels are now slightly too small, and this is believed to be down to a maintenance issue.

TfL said its engineers were now carrying out 'detailed checks of the entire fleet', although the wheel issue is not thought to affect the similar-looking S7 trains which run on the District, Circle and Hammersmith & City lines.

The issue is in contrast with the reliable and long-running Bakerloo line trains which are the oldest trains in regular passenger service across Britain having been used since 1972 - although they are set to be replaced within the next decade, because TfL is hoping to order a fleet of new trains for that line in the 2023/24 financial year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31fmsG_0f5eewnS00
Engineers from Transport for London are now checking the entire fleet of S8 trains used on the Metropolitan line (file image)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Fsav5_0f5eewnS00
There will be just one train every 30 minutes in some sections of the Metropolitan line on the Underground (file picture)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zxya0_0f5eewnS00
Commuters were warned there could be a reduced timetable on the Metropolitan line in place until late May (file image)

Peter McNaught, TfL's director of operational readiness, told MailOnline today: 'We identified a fault with some of the wheels on a number of Metropolitan line trains during our regular and routine inspections of our fleet.

'Safety is our top priority, and as a precautionary measure, we have increased the rate of inspection of these trains to make detailed checks of the entire fleet.'

New reduced service on the Metropolitan line

Transport for London has introduced the following special timetable on the Metropolitan line from today:

Passengers were urged to check before they travel due to the revised timetable, which has also meant changes to the first and last trains on the Metropolitan line.

Trains are now operating between Baker Street and Amersham or Chesham every 30 minutes, between Watford and Baker Street every 15 minutes, and between Uxbridge and Aldgate every 15 minutes.

Mr McNaught added: 'We have introduced a special timetable on the Metropolitan line to ensure we continue to run as frequent and regular a timetable as possible while inspections take place and our engineers resolve the fault. We're sorry that this may lead to some services and stations being busier than normal and advise customers to check before they travel.'

TfL also said that while no other lines are affected by this fault, they may be busier than usual while engineers resolve the fault on the Metropolitan line trains.

Tickets were also being accepted on London buses and Chiltern Railways, which runs services from Marylebone out to Buckinghamshire, Oxfordshire and Warwickshire as well as further afield to the West Midlands.

There are 58 eight-carriage S8 trains that operate across the Metropolitan line, which has 34 stations in total - and they are serviced at a depot at Neasden in North West London, near the station of the same name.

It comes as travellers face an Easter Bank Holiday getaway nightmare with large swathes of the rail network set to close for £83million-worth of engineering works over the busy four-day weekend.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Bvpqm_0f5eewnS00
This diagram shows the layout and wheels of different types of Metropolian line carriages - those being the DM (Driving Motor Car) and the M1, M2 & MS (Non Driving Motor) and M2D (Non Driving Motor with De-icing Equipment)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uYgRm_0f5eewnS00
The Underground's Metropolitan line operates from Aldgate in the City of London out to Buckinghamshire and Hertfordshire
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0taSpo_0f5eewnS00
Long-running Bakerloo line trains are the oldest trains in regular passenger service in Britain having been used since 1972
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Pm61R_0f5eewnS00
The interior of a Bakerloo line train - which have been used since 1972, although they are set to be replaced in the next decade

Underground services on the Piccadilly line to Britain's busiest airport, London Heathrow, will be suspended while buses will also replace trains for part of the journey between the capital and Stansted Airport.

Metropolitan line S8 facts

London Tube closures on the District, Hammersmith & City, Northern and Docklands Light Railway lines will also make it harder travelling around the capital.

More than 500 signalling and track upgrade projects across the country include the closure of London's Euston and Victoria stations to most services.

It will cause chaos for the thousands of football fans travelling to the FA Cup semi-finals, between Manchester City and Liverpool and Chelsea and Crystal Palace, at Wembley Stadium.

Trains into London from the North West and West Midlands will instead stop at Milton Keynes Central, meaning other routes into the capital face being overwhelmed.

The FA is urging fans from the North to avoid the railways and use specially laid-on buses or travel before the weekend instead.

And the issues on the Metropolitan line, which serves Wembley Park, will no doubt cause further problems for fans travelling to both semi-finals across the weekend.

All Southern trains between Victoria and East Croydon have been axed, also causing havoc for air passengers landing at or trying to reach Gatwick. It means passengers on trains diverted via London Bridge face chaos.

Comments / 0

