Mount Sinai Hospital opens newly designed children’s emergency dep’t

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — Mount Sinai Hospital has announced the completion of a full renovation of its children’s emergency department (ED).

Part of the hospital’s $70 million transformation was made possible by donations, according to the hospital. The facility features innovative assessment and treatment rooms that provide life-saving care for over 100,000 patients who visit the ED every year.

“We have used input from patients and staff alike to design a new emergency department and to build an approach that is centered both on delivering high-quality care and on making the experience of receiving care at Mount Sinai patient-centered,” Dr. Brendan G. Carr, MS, chair of Emergency Medicine for the Mount Sinai Health System, said in a statement.

The new facility is nearly double the size and has increased bed capacity compared to before its redesign. The design elements used throughout the facility, including colorful lighting and an interactive video feature wall, provide a calming atmosphere to put the youngest and most vulnerable patients at ease and help them feel comfortable. There is also a newly established special “resuscitation space” for critical care cases to enhance treatment for the sickest children and a low-stimulation room, a quieter and calmer area for children with autism or other sensory challenges, which is unique among New York-area emergency departments.

The redesign also included a new area for walk-in, low-acuity adult patients. This part of the ED now has expanded space for triage and treatment.

These are just the first phases of a five-phase redesign project that will double the footprint of the entire ED and that is scheduled to be completed by 2024, according to the hospital.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.