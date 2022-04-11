ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, NE

Norfolk man arrested after reported cemetery disturbance

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNORFOLK, Neb. --A northeast Nebraska man was arrested for allegedly disturbing a funeral and fleeing police in a Norfolk cemetery. On Saturday just before noon, Norfolk Police were called to the Hillcrest Cemetery. A memorial service was being...

