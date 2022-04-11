More info on shooting released

NORFOLK - Norfolk police arrested an alleged shooter following a 911 call at around 7:30 on Saturday morning, reporting of a shooting that had occurred inside a residence in the 1000 block of West Phillip Avenue....
JOPLIN, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri police officer who was wounded in a shooting that killed two other officers has been released from the hospital. The Joplin Police Department said officer Rick Hirshey, 53, left Freeman Health System in Joplin on Wednesday. Video on KOAM-TV shows hospital personnel lining the hallways and applauding as Hirshey was released.
A judge in Nebraska sentenced a 29-year-old mother to spend up to four decades behind bars in the death of her infant son in 2019. Douglas County District Judge Horacio Wheelock handed down a sentence of 25 to 40 years to Mandy Watson De Garcia in the death of 8-month-old Leovardo Garcia, the Omaha World-Herald reported.
A Michigan police officer fatally shot a Black man in the head while kneeling on his body after pulling him over for a traffic stop, video released by police on Wednesday showed. Patrick Lyoya, 26, was killed by a Grand Rapids police officer on the morning of April 4 after...
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Sherriff’s Office confirms the identity of a victim in a fatal crash Friday. The crash happened near 192nd & Q around 3:30 p.m. Friday. Officers were dispatched and found a grey Chrysler 300 S in a ditch west of the intersection. The driver was declared dead at the scene by the Omaha Fire Department.
OMAHA, Neb. — Blake Miller, 18, quietly kept his head down for much of his first court appearance Wednesday. Miller's defense attorney, William Bianco, said he was not surprised to hear his client was charged in the shooting death of his best friend, 18-year-old Tanner Farrell. "When somebody dies...
A Florida father accused of murdering his entire family inside his luxury home near Walt Disney World broke down during his testimony and blamed the deaths on his wife. Anthony Todt, 46, the "Disney Dad" accused of multiple murders, faces four counts of homicide in the 2019 killings of his wife, Megan Todt, and their three children, Alex, 3, Tyler, 11, and Zoe, 4. Police also claim the man killed the family dog, Breezy. According to the New York Daily News, Mr Todt is a therapist from Connecticut, and had been living with the bodies for weeks before police...
ABERDEEN, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities in Aberdeen are asking for help identifying two men. In a Facebook post, police say they’d like to identify the males in reference to suspicious activity. If you have any information you are asked to contact the Aberdeen Police Department at 605-626-7911.
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Formal charges have been filed against a Hutchinson woman who was arrested in a major drug bust last week. Chelsea Pope faces one count of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, conspiracy to distribute meth and six counts of using a communication device to commit a felony.
A 41-year-old mother accused of killing her two children allegedly told investigators she did not “want them”, police have said. Odette Lysse Joassaint was taken into custody on Tuesday night at her apartment in Little Haiti, Miami-Dade County, following a number of cold 911 calls. When officers from the Miami-Dade Police Department turned up at the building, a three-year-old boy and a five-year-old girl were found deceased.Both children were lying in a prone position on the bed with their arms, legs and necks tied-up, a police report said. Life-saving attempts were made but they were pronounced dead.It was revealed on...
(Red Oak) Red Oak Police arrested 24-year old Christopher Floyd Birdtail of Red Oak on a warrant for failure to appear on the original charge of possession of a controlled substance, 1st offense. Officers transported Birdtail to the Montgomery County Jail and held him on a $2,000 cash bond.
MILFORD, Neb. — A Nebraska family leans on the community as they deal with an unimaginable loss. Three members of the Lauber family were on the way home from Texas when their small plane went down. Troopers say it crashed in Grant County, 80 miles northwest of Oklahoma City.
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A pedestrian was hit and killed on Omaha Street Sunday about 9 p.m. The pedestrian’s name is being withheld pending notification of family. According to a release from the Rapid City Police Department, witnesses say the pedestrian walked into Omaha Street mid-block between First Street and East Boulevard where he was hit by a westbound vehicle.
(Montgomery Co.) Three people were arrested on drug charges following a traffic stop in Montgomery County. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says the traffic stop occurred in the 1400 block of N 7th Street in Red Oak at 8:41 a.m. on Monday. Cody James Copeland, 28, of Graham, Missouri,...
