Roth IRA, high-yield savings account and mutual funds were just a few of the phrases regularly thrown around my family's dinner table when I was growing up. I didn't realize it then, but having a parent who worked as a financial advisor for several years meant that I was gaining invaluable financial knowledge. Those conversations, which not all of my friends and peers got to experience with their own families, helped boost my confidence with money and set me on the path to becoming a financial journalist.

