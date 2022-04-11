ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Gas Prices Falling in Minnesota, Nationally

By Jim Maurice
MIX 94.9
MIX 94.9
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

UNDATED -- Gas prices continue to slowly fall. Gas Buddy says average gas prices in Minnesota have fallen 5.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.83....

mix949.com

ABOUT

Mix 94.9 plays the hit music you want and the mix you love along with delivering you the latest local news for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

