Mesquite Fire and Rescue Log April 9,2022

The entire crew of a Canadian charter airline has been detained and imprisoned in the Dominican Republic after they reported a huge stash of cocaine in the plane to police earlier this month. The five crew members of Pivot Airlines discovered and reported contraband found on the aircraft while grounded at the Punta Cana International airport in the Dominican Republic on 5 April.The Dominican Republic’s National Drug Control Directorate (DNCD) said that eight packages – each containing 25 smaller packages of cocaine – totalling 200 kg were located in the aircraft’s control compartments after an in-depth search. The...
The body of a 26-year-old man who went missing in 2019 was found in B.C. by a married couple in their 70s. Thomas Hines, who was originally from Nova Scotia, went missing while canoeing on Waugh Lake in Egmont, B.C. He was believed to have drowned in the lake, although...
Sherri Papini, the woman who last month was charged with faking her own 2016 kidnapping, has admitted to the charges and will plead guilty, the U.S. Attorney's office said in a statement Tuesday. Papini will plead guilty to "making materially false statements to FBI agents about the circumstances of her disappearance and committing mail fraud based on her being a kidnapping victim," U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert said.
Three people were rescued from a two-alarm structure fire in Vallejo Tuesday, the fire department said. The fire was reported on Bayview Avenue around 4:45 p.m. Three people were transported to the hospital, one with minor injuries and the other two in critical condition, firefighters said. Fire knocked down at...
Tennessee police rescued a woman from an alleged kidnapping and domestic violence situation on Sunday, and it's all thanks to a popular hand signal from TikTok. The woman ran into a convenience store in Tennessee, mouthed the word "help," then gave the hand signal by crossing her thumb on her palm and then covering her thumb with the rest of her fingers, the Tennessean newspaper reports.
A family’s years-long search for their autistic son has finally come to an end. According to KTLA, 19-year-old Connerjack Oswalt was found safe last week in Park City, Utah, about 700 miles away from his home in Clearlake, California. The teen, who was diagnosed with autism eight years ago, was just 16 when his family reported him missing in September 2019. They would spend the next two and half years searching for their son, who reportedly had a “history of running away.”
The lone pet to survive a Clinton Township condominium fire Wednesday night is being treated for smoke inhalation and is recovering from his ordeal, according to Macomb County Animal Control Chief Jeff Randazzo. “He is doing a lot better than I truly anticipated,” said Randazzo. The caramel colored pit...
PORTLAND, Ore. — A woman was rescued from a burning home in North Portland early Thursday morning. A three-story home on North Flint Avenue near Russell caught fire just before 1:30am. Neighbors and police tried to help the woman down, but it was too far for her to jump....
One person was seriously hurt in a shooting overnight, according to developing and unconfirmed reports.The shooting occurred at about 3:30 a.m. on Friday, April 15 on Laurel Drive in Maple Shade, initial reports said.It was unclear if there was a second shooting victim.CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES
Four South Korean women have died in a horrific car crash in southern Queensland, just weeks after they arrived in Australia on a backpacking trip. Police believe their vehicle failed to give way at a Southern Downs intersection and was struck by a semi-trailer about 5.30pm on Wednesday. The truck...
An Arizona man was arrested and charged with 94 counts of animal cruelty after authorities found approximately 183 animals — including dogs, turtles and rabbits — in his freezer, according to a Thursday press release from the Mohave County Sheriff's Office. Michael Patrick Turland, 43, allegedly admitted to freezing some of the animals while they were still alive.
A Coast Guard boat crew spotted a shrimp boat on fire off the Florida Gulf coast and rescued the three people on board Thursday, according to Coast Guard officials. The 29-foot response boat team was on patrol when they headed for the smoking vessel, where the crew was unsuccessfully trying to fight the fire. The shrimp boat crew transferred to the Coast Guard vessel, which established a safety zone as other first responders headed to the scene.
KAMIAH - Fire Chief Bill Arsenault has announced the release of the Kamiah Fire-Rescue 2021 End-of-Year Report. According to the report, the combined 2021 fire loss in the department's service area was around $300,000. The report also outlines the extensive training hours put in by Kamiah Fire-Rescue Personnel, equipment acquired throughout the year, and the need for increased staffing and major equipment upgrades going forward.
Samantha-Abbygail Botha stopped just before the edge of the dock to take one last deep breath before stepping off and diving into the cool water of Little Lake Conway behind the FOP Lodge on Tuesday. Botha, 27 and born in South Africa, is now one of the seven female divers certified in dive rescue for Orange County Fire Rescue. “I’m excited really and proud,” Botha said, slightly out of breath. ...
The cause of a fire involving the rescue of a woman from the second story window of a Fleetwood home has been determined, Fleetwood Fire Company Chief John Manmiller said Thursday. Manmiller said the cause of the fire at 220 N. Franklin St. was electrical in nature but didn’t specify...
