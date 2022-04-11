ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Schedule for the Week of April 11

By About the Writer
meteamedia.org
 3 days ago

Ollie Shuminas is a sophomore and...

meteamedia.org

Comments / 0

Related
CinemaBlend

American Idol Contestant Releases Statement After Abruptly Leaving The Competition

For every one American Idol champion that walks away with the crown each season, there are hundreds, if not thousands, of hopefuls who didn't make the cut throughout the auditions. But that wasn't the case for Kenedi Anderson, daughter of famed college football coach Justin Anderson, as she absolutely nailed her Audition round. In fact, she was the second contestant to sway the judges to give up one of the three Platinum Tickets that were added to the competition for Season 20. Unfortunately, Anderson is no longer involved with the show, as she made a sudden exit following her Top 24 performance in Hawaii, which aired on April 11. Her absence was touched on by host Ryan Seacrest, after which the singer herself took to social media to offer a personal statement.
TV & VIDEOS
The Boot

Lauren Alaina Disqualified From Reality Show ‘Beyond the Edge’

Lauren Alaina didn't want to leave Beyond the Edge, the new celebrity survival reality show on CBS. "I was gonna win," she says. Alaina was disqualified at the end of Wednesday night's (April 13) episode, after her Red Team lost to a Blue Team, led by actor Jodie Sweetin. She had raised the most money for her charity to that point, having been a part of all four previous winning teams. Talking to Entertainment Tonight, the country star admitted leaving was for the best, but "I was crushing it."
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Week Of
UPI News

Lizzo to release new album 'Special' on July 15

April 15 (UPI) -- Lizzo has announced that her fourth studio album, titled Special, will be released on July 15. The singer and rapper wears a fancy headpiece in the album's black and white cover art. Lizzo also released her new single titled "About Damn Time" and an accompanying music...
MUSIC
Popculture

Dance Gavin Dance Bassist Tim Feerick Dies Suddenly

Tim Feerick, the longtime bassist for post-hardcore band Dance Gavin Dance, has died suddenly. The band issued a statement on social media Thursday afternoon, revealing the tragic news. At this time, no cause of death has been reported. It is unclear how old Feerick was at the time of his death. "We are absolutely devastated to share the news that our friend and bass player, Tim Feerick, passed away last night," reads the statement posted to the band's Twitter and Instagram accounts.
THEATER & DANCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy