MILAN — Anna Piaggi had her eccentric style, blue hair and bold makeup, Franca Sozzani her long angelic blonde hair and Giusi Ferré was unmistakable with her layers of silk capes, spiky red hair and statement jewelry. Like her peers, Ferré, who died the night of April 14 at age 75 after a long illness, contributed to narrating the history of Italian and international fashion for decades, and became a point of reference in the industry. Ferré developed her career writing for magazines such as Epoca and L'Europeo. She held the role of codirector...

