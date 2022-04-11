Chris Stapleton Coming To Tuscaloosa This Summer

As soon as we saw “Adele featuring Chris Stapleton” on the tracklist, we already knew it was gonna be fire. But Adele and Chris didn’t have to go this hard. Set to hit country radio, the Chris Stapleton version of Adele’s smash single “Easy On Me” is a Target exclusive, meaning that you have to buy the deluxe edition of her new 30 album from Target to get your hands on it.

MUSIC ・ 28 DAYS AGO