Austin-Bergstrom International Airport not as busy as anticipated

By Kelly Saberi
fox7austin.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUSTIN, Texas - Lines at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport moved quickly, despite predictions from airport officials that it would be yet another busy Monday morning at the airport. Austin had another busy weekend at the Circuit of the Americas as the racetrack hosted...

