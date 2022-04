OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The official start to Spring finally arrives today at 10:33am, and it will be a warm start to Spring across the area. Temperatures this morning in the upper 20s to upper 30s will quickly warm into the 60s by Noon. We should end up around 20 degrees above average, with highs near 74 in Omaha. Winds will be increasing throughout the day, with gusts up to 35mph this afternoon. This will lead to high fire danger, and a Red Flag Warning is in effect for all of eastern Nebraska. Any outdoor burns should be postponed, and caution used with any equipment that could lead to sparks as fires could spread quickly with the gusty winds.

OMAHA, NE ・ 25 DAYS AGO