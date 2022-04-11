ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kmart down to 3 stores in US after NJ closing

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
 3 days ago

The number of Kmarts in the U.S. – once well over 2,000 – will be down to three last holdouts, according to multiple reports, in a retail world now dominated by Walmart, Target and Amazon.

