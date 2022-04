In its essence, vans are nothing more than people and luggage haulers. They are the bare minimum, utility vehicles that are, in most cases, a non-aspiration purchase. People wouldn’t buy them solely to go on long drives or to fulfill their adrenaline cravings. But, the ‘Carwow’ team decided to take three vans out of their comfort zone. Drag race? No no. They indulged the trucks in a tug-of-war to see which one can pull the best. I don’t know who even bothered to come up with such a van-dalizing idea, but he or she sure deserves a raise!

