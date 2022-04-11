ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Double Baby Blessings: #LHHMia Star Amara La Negra And Alan Muses Announce Birth Of Twins, Welcome Baby Girls Home From The NICU [VIDEO]

By lexdirects
 3 days ago

What’s better than one bundle of joy? Two!

Source: Thomas Concordia / Getty

BCK Online reports Amara La Negra gave birth to twins! The LHH Miami star and businessman Allan Muses announced the good news on Instagram Wednesday. The new mama of two posted a glowing selfie from the delivery room with the simple caption for the baby girls’ birthdate “3/23” with emojis of hearts and two babies.

The singer shared another hospital picture on Instagram surrounded by flowers, balloons, and stuffed animals to celebrate the new arrivals. Amara is generous with the pictures and baby updates, but we’ll have to call them by the name of their Instagram page (Las Royal Twins) because she’s not sharing the baby girls’ real names just yet.

“Wow im so excited! I still can’t believe I’m a mother of 2 babies… I’m super focused on my girls and our Health and well being and they are now my priority! I feel the need to be a better person every day for them! Now I understand a Mother’s love,” Amara wrote. “I have No words to Explain this feeling! My respects and blessings to all the mothers in the world and those who will one day be. Soon I will tell you the Name of my girls… #LasRoyalTwins @lasroyaltwins #SSTwins

Check out Allan’s video straight from the hospital.

“Grateful to dad God for the blessing of becoming the father of two beautiful twins. I will love and protect you with everything,” he wrote in Spanish. “You already have many uncles and aunts waiting to see and hold you.”

Amara also opened up about the rocky start to motherhood because the twin girls were in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) after she gave birth by C-section.

“One of the toughest moments for me has been Giving birth Without being able to hold my babies, healing from my C-section and Having to go to the NICU everyday knowing I’ll go home without taking my girls with me even tho I know they will be Fine,” she wrote. “I hate having to leave them but thank God they are Healthy and Beautiful. I’ll be Honest I didn’t understand what a serious operation a C-Section is all The layers and the sacrifice your body goes thru to bring life to this world! but thank god I had an Amazing Doctor and The Hospital Treated me Amazingly and I’m so grateful for That.”

Fortunately, the babies are finally ready to go home this week! The Dominican diva’s Sunday night post showed a pink double stroller rolling the healthy babies out of the hospital in style.

Congratulations, Amara and Allan!

