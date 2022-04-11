ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spanberger’s office eclipses $15M in casework funds returned to constituents

By Citizen Staff
 3 days ago
U.S. Representative Abigail Spanberger

U.S. Representative Abigail Spanberger’s office has eclipsed the $15-million mark in casework funds returned to constituents in Virginia’s Seventh District, including more than $4.4 million since the beginning of 2022, as the result of some substantial cases involving small business owners.

Casework dollars include backlogged benefits from agencies such as Social Security, Veterans Affairs and Medicare. Other funds are delayed Internal Revenue Service refunds and emergency loans for small businesses

Since taking office Jan. 3, 2019 January 3, 2019, Spanberger’s office has closed 4,535 cases for Virginians and returned $15,002,887.

“There is no better direct example of serving our neighbors in the Seventh District than solving issues they are having with federal agencies. Each dollar back in the pockets of Virginians represents a burden eased, a wrong righted, or a worry lifted,” said Spanberger. “I am incredibly proud of my constituent services team for reaching this milestone and for securing substantial emergency loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration for multiple local business owners who are still working to make up for the toll of COVID-19 and keep their businesses open.”

To open a casework concern with Spanberger’s office, constituents can click here to fill out a casework form.

