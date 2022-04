Construction has begun on the High Line Moynihan Connector, a nearly 1,200-foot-long extension of the High Line with a walkway and bridge that will link the elevated park with the Manhattan West development and provide easier access to Moynihan Train Hall and Penn Station. Skidmore, Owings & Merrill collaborated with James Corner Field Operations for the design, which calls for two 600-foot-long bridges built by Turner Construction Company, and work is proceeding under a $50 million public-private partnership between Empire State Development (ESD), Friends of the High Line, and Brookfield Properties. The extension will run along West 30th Street between Ninth and Tenth Avenues and bend to the north at Dyer Avenue to reach the Manhattan West plaza above West 31st Street.

