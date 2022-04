EUGENE, Ore. — A major winter storm is developing over the Pacific this weekend. This latest storm will bring cooler temperatures to the region and drop snow levels across Western Oregon. Snow levels are expected to fall to 1,500 ft. this weekend and into next week. No snow accumulation is expected for the valleys or the coast. A Weather Alert Day is in place for the higher elevated locations for the chance to see a few snowflakes Sunday into Monday. Any snow that may fall below 2,000 ft. will melt on contact.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 6 DAYS AGO